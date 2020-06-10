PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A frontliner in Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital attends to patients on this June 5, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines top 23,000, deaths at 1,027
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:55 p.m.) — The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has already sickened over 23,000 people in the Philippines more than four months after the Department of Health first detected an infection in the country.

The DOH registered 740 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, pushing the national caseload to 23,732. Wednesday's figure was the highest since June 3 when the country had 751 additional cases. 

Of the newly-validated cases, 452 were patients who tested positive within the last three days. Twenty percent were detected in Metro Manila, 18% were from Central Visayas, while 61% were spread out across the archipelago. 

There were 288 late cases, 34% of which were from the capital region. Other regions accounted for 49%, while repatriates accounted for 15%

Hundreds of new cases are still being detected daily in the country despite the nearly three-month implementation of quarantine measures.

The department also logged 159 additional COVID-19 survivors—the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in a day since the outbreak began in the Philippines. This raised the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 4,895.  

But 10 more people succumbed to the severe respiratory illness. This brought to 10,027 the country’s death toll.

Currently, there are 41 licensed polymerase chain reaction laboratories and 14 GeneXpert laboratories in the country. A total of 416,201 individuals have been tested as of Monday.

Last week, the government began relaxing restrictions on movement in areas at high risk of virus transmission including Metro Manila—the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to address the nation on Monday and provide new directives on community quarantine measure when he meets with the government’s task force on pandemic response.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 408,954 people out of the more than 7.2 million infected worldwide.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A year after Recto Bank incident, no change in policy in West Philippine Sea — Diokno
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno noted that while the incident drew public outrage, Philippine officials seemed to walk back...
Headlines
fbfb
Return to stricter quarantine possible – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Quarantine measures in Metro Manila may be tightened anew if the number of persons infected with coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
MGCQ or GCQ in Metro Manila? Further review needed
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Metro Manila has “even” chances of being downgraded to the most lenient modified general community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
2 lawmakers clash at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives continued yesterday its hearing on the franchise renewal application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
June 12 ‘mañanita’ protest: Only 10 allowed
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Groups opposing the Anti-Terrorism Act, which now awaits President Duterte’s signature, are planning protests they call...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 minutes ago
Palace says it's difficult for Philippines to replicate New Zealand's zero COVID-19 case
By Alexis Romero | 14 minutes ago
It may be difficult for the Philippines to replicate New Zealand's achievement of zero active coronavirus cases because of...
Headlines
fbfb
17 minutes ago
Court rejects 'non-cooperation' charge vs Bulacan relief volunteers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 minutes ago
Norzagaray Municipal Trial Court Judge Julie Rita Badillo dismissed the case and held that “the facts charged in the...
Headlines
fbfb
53 minutes ago
Palace: Bulk of second tranche of SAP distributed by next week
By Alexis Romero | 53 minutes ago
"Realistically, we are hoping that at least a majority of the P105 billion would already have been disbursed electronically......
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pay rules for June 12, Independence Day
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The payment rules for June 12 are as follows.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Boracay task force looking at reopening the island to tourism
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Wednesday announced that the heads of the Boracay Inter-agency task force will...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with