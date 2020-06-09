PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A cyclist passes a bike lane sign along Commonwealth in Quezon City on June 3, 2020 which marks World Bicycle Day.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Palace says return to stricter modified ECQ is possible
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Quarantine measures in Metro Manila may be tightened anew if the number of persons infected with coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 increase, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the quarantine classifications of areas are flexible and may change depending on the data on confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"All the decisions of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases), whether or not to graduate to the next regime, in the case of Metro Manila to MGCQ (modified general community quarantine), is always dependent on data. We will look at the case doubling rate, we will look at the critical care capacity," Roque said at a press briefing.

"If it (number of infected persons) increases, of course, there is a possibility that we won't graduate to the next phase...If the trend continues, either we will remain under GCQ (general community quarantine) or we may go back to modified ECQ (enhanced community quarantine)," he added.

Metro Manila, source of more than a third of the country's gross domestic product and home to more than 12 million people has been under the more lenient GCQ since June 1.

If the capital region shifts to MGCQ, more of its industries would be allowed to resume operations and more people can attend public gatherings. Reverting to the stricter MECQ would mean suspending public transportation anew and reducing the number of establishments that can reopen.

Roque said data on the COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and Cebu City have to be reviewed "carefully." IATF members are scheduled to discuss the classification of areas during their meeting today (June 10). Roque said another meeting to be presided by President Rodrigo Duterte would be held in Davao City on Thursday. Changes in the quarantine classifications will take effect on June 16.

Aside from Metro Manila, areas that are now under GCQ are Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Central Visayas regions, the cities of Baguio, Iloilo, Zamboanga and Davao, and the provinces of Pangasinan and Albay. The rest of the country are now under the most lenient MGCQ, the last classification before the so-called "new normal." 

MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: NBI claims Facebook clones a result of 'glitch'
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"It's just a machine anyway. It's not impossible that a glitch can happen. We still have questions on the technical side,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcoleta labels ABS-CBN reporter 'un-Filipino' for basing story on public records
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"Allegiance po ay importante ma-instill natin sa ABSCBN, ang kaugaliang Pilipino. Yung ginawa po ung reporter na 'yun na banatan...
Headlines
fbfb
2 lawmakers clash at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives continued yesterday its hearing on the franchise renewal application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-terror bill reaches Palace
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Duterte may opt to sign the anti-terror bill into law, veto it in its entirety, veto specific provisions or let the bill lapse...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL resumes flights to 8 domestic destinations, Manila-Los Angeles
By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines resumed yesterday regular passenger flights to eight domestic and one international destination...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
26 minutes ago
Tatay Elmer, Wilson of 'Piston 6' walk free after week in detention
By Kristine Joy Patag | 26 minutes ago
Seventy-two-year-old jeepney driver Elmer Cordero and Wilson Ramilla, who were arrested for protesting thei loss of their...
Headlines
fbfb
53 minutes ago
No stimulus packages without revenue sources, says Palace
By Alexis Romero | 53 minutes ago
There can be no stimulus packages without revenue sources, Malacañang said Tuesday, after the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOJ vows 'thorough review' of constitutionality of anti-terrorism bill
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice will conduct a thorough look into the constitutionality of the controversial anti-terrorism bill,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Robredo: Donations not enough; wider access needed for 'blended' learning to work
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
“Not all LGUs are similarly situated. Online learning would be good for Metro Manila and cities which have no challenges...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 22,992
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
(Update 1, 5:23 p.m.) The World Health Organization said that while the situation in Europe is improving, the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with