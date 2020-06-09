2019 Bar passers to take oath via online ceremonies

MANILA, Philippines — The 2,103 2019 Bar exam passers will take their oath on June 25, but unlike past ceremonies, this will be done conducted through online video conference.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office said the tribunal, in en banc, approved on Tuesday a resolution “allowing the conduct of the 2019 Bar examination passers on June 25, 2020 via online video conference.”

The oath-taking ceremonies will also be broadcast via State-run PTV4.

“The Court noted that the current health crisis and COVID-19 pandemic made it not possible to hold the oath-taking ceremony the traditional way, as it had to take into consideration the existing government policies on public health, particularly on mass gatherings,” SC PIO said.

The SC also clarified that the online oath taking, enforced due to the pandemic, applies exclusively to the 2019 Bar passers.

The high court also authorized the Office the Bar Confidant, under the guidance of Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, to carry out all preparations for the ceremonies, as contemplated in the SC en banc resolution.

Notice to Bar passers

In its notice, the Office of the Bar Confidant told the Bar passers to register before June 18. Instructions will be sent to their e-mail addresses, used in their clearance process, within the next three days.

They were also told to wear black graduation robes or togas, sans cap, during the ceremony.

“During the ceremony, each of the Bar Passers shall take a photograph or screenshot of the video conference showing both him/her and the En Banc proceedings,” the notice read.

The digital copy of the photo shall be brought on the day of their signing on the roll of attorneys—details of which shall be announced after the oath-taking.

Proper decorum should also be observed during the ceremony.

“Failure of a Bar passer to comply with any of these guidelines may amount to non-attendance, which is tantamount to non-fulfilment of the oath requirement to become a full-fledged lawyer, and may be ground to deny a subsequent petition to take the oath,” it added.

New lawyers amid a pandemic

The 2019 Bar exams yielded a passing rate of 27.36%.

University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi alumna Mae Diane Azores topped the 2019 Bar exams with a rating of 91.0490%.

On the day of the release of the 2019 Bar exams, lawyer-hopefuls were told not to flock to the SC to know whether they passed the gruelling exams, in an effort to minimize movement. They, instead, turned to the SC website for the list of successful Bar takers.

The pandemic had also pushed back the conduct of the 2020 Bar Exams to next year.