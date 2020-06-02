Despite inadequate transportation, MMDA says commuters 'forgot' quarantine rules at GCQ's onset

MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of chaos reported among Metro Manila's motorways for throngs of commuters who could not find rides, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority claimed Tuesday that this was because commuters forgot the rules and regulations set to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Ever since talks of general community quarantine began, government agencies have begun ramping up the narrative that the success of the now-implemented GCQ depended wholly on the cooperation and discipline of the public.
Speaking in an interview with dzMM Teleradyo, MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said: "People have lost focus. Let's remember, we still have COVID-19. They were focused on traveling even though they know, just as the Department of Transportation said, our first priority of course is health and safety, and how to get from point A to point B is our second priority."
"When they saw the free rides, many commented on social media that commuters fought over these, they went back on the roads, and there were no lines again. It was every man for himself, and they forgot that the priority is to stay safe from COVID," he added.
In a taped statement sent to reporters, MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago also said in Filipino: "We humbly suggest that [those who couldn't get on the buses] take the MRT for the meantime."
The EDSA bus augmentation program was deployed to address the lack of volume on the MRT-3 line.
This comes in the wake of experts from different sectors highlighting the need for mass transportation, mass testing—which the Palace says means testing everyone in the country—and more aggressive contact tracing efforts.
Advocates and lawmakers alike have cast doubt that the public transportation as it stood was unequal to the task of ferrying thousands of commuters to their respective destinations.
Transport and labor groups including Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON), the Move as One Coalition and Nagkaisa are still lobbying for service contracting in public transportation and that buses and traditional public utility vehicles be allowed to ply their routes once more.
In defending the DOTR's efforts, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that it "never promised or said that transportation will be extensive and will meet the requirements of all on the first day of GCQ."
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also said: "It may be difficult for some, especially those who will physically report, but we live in extraordinary times and situation."
Even the Philippine National Police, though, has pointed to the lack of transportation options as a factor behind Monday's chaos.
In a statement released later that day, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said: "Except for reports of stranded commuters due to inadequate transportation, no other significant reports of untoward incidents were recorded."
June 1, 2020
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
Sen. Nancy Binay challenges government transport officials to commute to work and "experience for themselves" the supposed road transport guidelines they have enforced under general community quarantine.
"Napaka-unfair sa commuters na yung mga private vehicles walang restrictions bumyahe. Napaka-limitado ng choices nila. DOTr knew that Metro Manila and the rest of the regions will soon be transitioning to the new normal. They knew that 30% of those in NCR will start going to work by June 1--tapos ang idi-deploy eh truck ng libreng sakay which compromise and breach all health protocols particularly physical distancing," she says.
Baguio City records two new COVID-19 cases as it transitioned into modified general community quarantine Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the city to four.
Mayor Benjamin Magalong says one of the patients is a 28-year old female from City Camp Central who had history of travel to San Fernando, La Union last May 26. She is asymptomatic but has suspicious pneumonia based on her chest x-ray examination.
The other patient is a 25-year old male from Sitio Apugan, Barangay Poliwes, along Kennon Road, who is asymptomatic and has no history of travel or exposure to the coronavirus disease. He is a "person deprived of liberty" brought to the Baguio City Jail male dormitory on May 29. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
The Department of Justice says religious gatherings will be allowed up to 50% of the capacity of the church or venue in areas under modified general community quarantine starting June 1.
"As to those in GCQ areas like the NCR, the IATF will host a dialogue between the religious sector and representatives of the LGUs on Monday morning. then the IATF will make a final resolution on the same day," says Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones says there is no conflict on the position of the Department of Education with that of President Rodrigo Duterte on the opening of classes in August.
Briones clarifies that Duterte was referring to face-to-face classes. The DepEd chief says the agency was one with the president on the safety of children.
"There will be no face to face classes until safe. We can still provide learning opportunities to our students without requiring them to come to school," Briones says. — with report from The STAR/Janvic Mateo
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases recommends that Metro Manila be placed under general community quarantine from June 1 to 15.
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirms that the IATF recommended that the region transition from a strict modified enhanced community quarantine to a more relaxed GCQ as Metro Manila is now seen as a "high-to-moderate-risk area."
"For Metro Manila, ang rekomendasyon ay maging under general community quarantine, except for high-risk barangays," Año says in an interview with CNN Philippines' "The Source" Thursday morning.
