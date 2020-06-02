Despite inadequate transportation, MMDA says commuters 'forgot' quarantine rules at GCQ's onset

MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of chaos reported among Metro Manila's motorways for throngs of commuters who could not find rides, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority claimed Tuesday that this was because commuters forgot the rules and regulations set to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ever since talks of general community quarantine began, government agencies have begun ramping up the narrative that the success of the now-implemented GCQ depended wholly on the cooperation and discipline of the public.

Speaking in an interview with dzMM Teleradyo, MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said: "People have lost focus. Let's remember, we still have COVID-19. They were focused on traveling even though they know, just as the Department of Transportation said, our first priority of course is health and safety, and how to get from point A to point B is our second priority."

"When they saw the free rides, many commented on social media that commuters fought over these, they went back on the roads, and there were no lines again. It was every man for himself, and they forgot that the priority is to stay safe from COVID," he added.

In a taped statement sent to reporters, MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago also said in Filipino: "We humbly suggest that [those who couldn't get on the buses] take the MRT for the meantime."

The EDSA bus augmentation program was deployed to address the lack of volume on the MRT-3 line.

This comes in the wake of experts from different sectors highlighting the need for mass transportation, mass testing—which the Palace says means testing everyone in the country—and more aggressive contact tracing efforts.

Advocates and lawmakers alike have cast doubt that the public transportation as it stood was unequal to the task of ferrying thousands of commuters to their respective destinations.

Transport and labor groups including Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON), the Move as One Coalition and Nagkaisa are still lobbying for service contracting in public transportation and that buses and traditional public utility vehicles be allowed to ply their routes once more.

In defending the DOTR's efforts, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that it "never promised or said that transportation will be extensive and will meet the requirements of all on the first day of GCQ."

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also said: "It may be difficult for some, especially those who will physically report, but we live in extraordinary times and situation."

Even the Philippine National Police, though, has pointed to the lack of transportation options as a factor behind Monday's chaos.

In a statement released later that day, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said: "Except for reports of stranded commuters due to inadequate transportation, no other significant reports of untoward incidents were recorded."