State-owned IBC-13 eyed as educational platform

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies are looking into using the state-owned Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC-13) as an educational platform amid the coronavirus disease crisis.
In his latest report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Department of Education are discussing the possible use of the state-owned network for television-based education as one of the modalities for distance learning.
“The goal is to launch and air the DepEd curriculum-based TV programs by the scheduled school opening in August 2020,” Duterte said.
In a House hearing last May, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said IBC-13 can be used by the department as a learning platform. He said investing P100 million into IBC-13 will enable the network to reach students in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.
Duterte also said the PCOO is in talks with the satellite television industry to explore how TV-based learning could reach all students nationwide.
Most businesses were allowed to reopen as the government further relaxed quarantine measures nationwide but schools remain shuttered.
The school year 2020-2021 will formally open on August 24 but the DepEd discouraged face-to-face interactions. Schools will instead offer online classes, printed modules or learning through television and radio.
The month-long remote enrolment in public schools began Monday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
A group of teacher launches its Bantay Balik-Trabaho Hotline to monitor the threats to the lives of teachers and education employees who will report to work on June 1, "without so much as mass testing."
"This hotline aims to provide venue for teachers’ back-to-work woes, and hold the government accountable for neglect,” says ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
The hotlines are as follows: Smart (0949-926-3996), Globe (0953-162-1571), e-mail address (act.hotline@gmail.com) and Facebook (facebook.com/actph1982).
A children’s rights organization says the Department of Education must have clear and concrete guidelines on "blended learning" to ensure children's right to education.
“Parents and students are facing uncertainty as school year 2020 approaches, and their apprehension is understandable since the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country has spiked instead of flattening," says Salinlahi Alliance for Children's Concerns.
"While the blended learning program being proposed by the Department of Education (DepEd) will somehow reduce the risk of coronavirus infection among children, the lack of clear guidelines on how it will be implemented is a valid concern,” it adds.
A group of teachers asks President Rodrigo Duterte about his funding commitment for school opening as he now controls hefty amounts of the 2020 budget and 2019 savings through the Bayanihan Law.
“The Duterte administration’s COVID-19 response shall include ensuring the safety and health of education workers and learners as it pushes to open classes despite the uncontained pandemic. So should it cover the huge costs of the blended modes of learning in keeping with its mandate to ensure the youth’s right to free, accessible, and quality education,” says Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers raises concerns on what it says is "the unclear and lacking guidelines with regards to school opening" a week before June, the month when the new academic year usually starts.
It cites President Rodrigo Duterte's preference to keep children away from school as long as there is no vaccine for COVID-19 and presidential spokesperon Harry Roque's clarification that only "face-to-face" classes are not allowed during the pandemic.
"Government discord a few days before we're set to return to work leaves us in a restless limbo, adding to our anxiety caused by the still uncontained COVID-19. Officials' conflicting statements make it clear that the country is not actually ready to open schools. As such, we fear that the unpreparedness and premature decisions may put to risk the lives of teachers, staff, and parents," says ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
