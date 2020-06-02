COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated file photo shows students participating in physical classes.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File
State-owned IBC-13 eyed as educational platform
(Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 8:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies are looking into using the state-owned Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC-13) as an educational platform amid the coronavirus disease crisis.

In his latest report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Department of Education are discussing the possible use of the state-owned network for television-based education as one of the modalities for distance learning.

“The goal is to launch and air the DepEd curriculum-based TV programs by the scheduled school opening in August 2020,” Duterte said.

In a House hearing last May, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said IBC-13 can be used by the department as a learning platform. He said investing P100 million into IBC-13 will enable the network to reach students in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Duterte also said the PCOO is in talks with the satellite television industry to explore how TV-based learning could reach all students nationwide.

Most businesses were allowed to reopen as the government further relaxed quarantine measures nationwide but schools remain shuttered.

The school year 2020-2021 will formally open on August 24 but the DepEd discouraged face-to-face interactions. Schools will instead offer online classes, printed modules or learning through television and radio.

The month-long remote enrolment in public schools began Monday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DISTANCE LEARNING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 29, 2020 - 11:49am

Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.

Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe

May 29, 2020 - 11:49am

A group of teacher launches its Bantay Balik-Trabaho Hotline to monitor the threats to the lives of teachers and education employees who will report to work on June 1, "without so much as mass testing." 

"This hotline aims to provide venue for teachers’ back-to-work woes, and hold the government accountable for neglect,” says ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.

The hotlines are as follows: Smart (0949-926-3996), Globe (0953-162-1571), e-mail address (act.hotline@gmail.com) and Facebook (facebook.com/actph1982).

May 29, 2020 - 10:36am

A children’s rights organization says the Department of Education must have clear and concrete guidelines on "blended learning" to ensure children's right to education.

“Parents and students are facing uncertainty as school year 2020 approaches, and their apprehension is understandable since the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country has spiked instead of flattening," says Salinlahi Alliance for Children's Concerns.

"While the blended learning program being proposed by the Department of Education (DepEd) will somehow reduce the risk of coronavirus infection among children, the lack of clear guidelines on how it will be implemented is a valid concern,” it adds.

May 28, 2020 - 2:00pm

A group of teachers asks President Rodrigo Duterte about his funding commitment for school opening as he now controls hefty amounts of the 2020 budget and 2019 savings through the Bayanihan Law. 

“The Duterte administration’s COVID-19 response shall include ensuring the safety and health of education workers and learners as it pushes to open classes despite the uncontained pandemic. So should it cover the huge costs of the blended modes of learning in keeping with its mandate to ensure the youth’s right to free, accessible, and quality education,” says Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio.

May 27, 2020 - 3:45pm

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers raises concerns on what it says is "the unclear and lacking guidelines with regards to school opening" a week before June, the month when the new academic year usually starts.

It cites President Rodrigo Duterte's preference to keep children away from school as long as there is no vaccine for COVID-19 and presidential spokesperon Harry Roque's clarification that only "face-to-face" classes are not allowed during the pandemic.

"Government discord a few days before we're set to return to work leaves us in a restless limbo, adding to our anxiety caused by the still uncontained COVID-19. Officials' conflicting statements make it clear that the country is not actually ready to open schools. As such, we fear that the unpreparedness and premature decisions may put to risk the lives of teachers, staff, and parents," says ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH claims small victory vs COVID
By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday said it had achieved a “small victory” in the fight against the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
CAB to airlines: Cancel domestic flights
By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
The Civil Aeronautics Board has advised airline companies to cancel the resumption of their flights starting today.
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases hit 18,638 as Philippines eases virus lockdown
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
Metro Manila—home to more than 12 million people and the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak—transitioned...
Headlines
fbfb
Calida, NTC chief attend House probe on ABS-CBN franchise
By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Solicitor General Jose Calida and National Telecommunications Commissioner commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba attended yesterday’s...
Headlines
fbfb
14 labs still to submit results – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
A backlog of some 6,800 swab test results from 14 licensed laboratories have yet to be received by the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
Remote enrollment off to good start — DepEd
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones declared that remote enrollment for school year 2020-2021 for public school children an...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
LGUs hedge on resumption of domestic flights
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Some local government units are opposed to the resumption of domestic flights over concerns about the possible spread of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Go reminds public to remain vigilant despite GCQ
June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
With most places in the country now under general community quarantine effective June 1, Sen. Bong Go reminded Filipinos to continue following health protocols and remain vigilant as the coronavirus disease 2019...
9 hours ago
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Roque: Premature to link Chinese-staffed POGOs, unregistered clinics for Chinese patients
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
"Let's not attribute anything because the industry has not resumed its operation," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
ABS-CBN addresses supposed 50-year franchise 'limit', other allegations at House hearing
14 hours ago
Embattled media giant ABS-CBN refuted accusations of violations against the Constitution at the House of Representatives hearing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with