State-owned IBC-13 eyed as educational platform

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies are looking into using the state-owned Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC-13) as an educational platform amid the coronavirus disease crisis.

In his latest report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Department of Education are discussing the possible use of the state-owned network for television-based education as one of the modalities for distance learning.

“The goal is to launch and air the DepEd curriculum-based TV programs by the scheduled school opening in August 2020,” Duterte said.

In a House hearing last May, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said IBC-13 can be used by the department as a learning platform. He said investing P100 million into IBC-13 will enable the network to reach students in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Duterte also said the PCOO is in talks with the satellite television industry to explore how TV-based learning could reach all students nationwide.

Most businesses were allowed to reopen as the government further relaxed quarantine measures nationwide but schools remain shuttered.

The school year 2020-2021 will formally open on August 24 but the DepEd discouraged face-to-face interactions. Schools will instead offer online classes, printed modules or learning through television and radio.

The month-long remote enrolment in public schools began Monday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico