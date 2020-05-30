COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File photo
With 'fresh' COVID-19 reporting protocol, DOH 'late' again in case update
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2020 - 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — On its second day reporting new cases of COVID-19 with a distinction between “fresh” and “late” cases, the Department of Health came right on time — Filipino Time, that is.

RELATED: DOH modifies daily COVID-19 case reporting

After successfully making a habit of releasing its daily case updates at a uniform 4:00 p.m. schedule with a grace period capped at less than an hour, the health department on Saturday is seeing another delay like yesterday.

The supposed 8:00 p.m. DOH bulletin on Friday which introduced fresh and late cases (results returned to patients within three days and beyond four days, respectively) was published on social media approaching 10:00 p.m.

“Simula po ngayon ay hahatiin po namin ang mga numero upang ipakita kung alin sa mga numero na ito ay fresh or newly validated case sa araw at ilan ang na late or delayed lamang,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Friday.

The Saturday tally is expected to be released at 8:00 p.m.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coping in quarantine: Lockdown as a literal anti-anxiety pill to swallow
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
As the lockdown wore on, anxieties over "missing out" and financial security also surfaced.
Headlines
fbfb
Over 300 hospitals on verge of closure
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
More than 300 small private hospitals are in danger of closing down due to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration bureau says international flights at NAIA still restricted even in GCQ
1 day ago
Even with the easing of lockdown protocols in Metro Manila next month, international flights at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants special powers extended
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte will certify as urgent the proposal to extend the effectivity of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH modifies daily COVID-19 case reporting
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
To give a clearer picture of the coronavirus disease 2019 situation in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) modified...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Kadamay leader reported killed day after House panels OK anti-terror bill
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:44 p.m.) Kadamay said that Badion had previously been red-tagged or accused of subversive activity, receiving...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
‘Anti-terror’ bill defines terrorism vaguely but has clear and specific dangers
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Here’s why Filipinos are clamoring against the anti-terrorism legislation.
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
PNP set to conduct more mobile checkpoints
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will conduct more mobile checkpoints next week as Metro Manila transitions to a more lenient...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Hyun Bin grateful for Smart move
By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Hyun Bin, who played the gallant and valiant North Korean army officer Capt. Ri Jeong Hyeok in the blockbuster K-Drama “Crash...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Qualified households to still get SAP under GCQ
17 hours ago
All qualified beneficiaries of the social amelioration program living in areas categorized under modified enhanced community...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with