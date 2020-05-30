With 'fresh' COVID-19 reporting protocol, DOH 'late' again in case update

MANILA, Philippines — On its second day reporting new cases of COVID-19 with a distinction between “fresh” and “late” cases, the Department of Health came right on time — Filipino Time, that is.

RELATED: DOH modifies daily COVID-19 case reporting

After successfully making a habit of releasing its daily case updates at a uniform 4:00 p.m. schedule with a grace period capped at less than an hour, the health department on Saturday is seeing another delay like yesterday.

The supposed 8:00 p.m. DOH bulletin on Friday which introduced fresh and late cases (results returned to patients within three days and beyond four days, respectively) was published on social media approaching 10:00 p.m.

“Simula po ngayon ay hahatiin po namin ang mga numero upang ipakita kung alin sa mga numero na ito ay fresh or newly validated case sa araw at ilan ang na late or delayed lamang,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Friday.

The Saturday tally is expected to be released at 8:00 p.m.