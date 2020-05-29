COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken May 5, 2020 shows Persons Deprived of Liberty in a detention facility in Biñan police station.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
SC: More than 22,000 detainees released since lockdown
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2020 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Judiciary has released more than 22,000 detainees through videoconferencing since the lockdown was enforced, Court Administrator Midas Marquez said.

Marquez said that 1,350 trial courts were able to conduct 3,201 videoconferencing hearings while parts of the country are placed under community quarantine. The trials resulted in the release of 22,522 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) since the lockdown.

The court administrator disclosed this in a webinar hosted by the Judicial Integrity Network in ASEAN, the Supreme Court Public Information Office said in a statement Friday.

The inmates were released “either through bail or recognizance, or after serving the minimum imposable penalty for the crime they were charged,” SC said.

Marquez added the release of the PDLs also “eliminated the risk of further spread of COVID-19 infection to the inmates inside the jail facilities.”

Since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the tribunal has issued several guidelines to help overcrowded decongest prisons and detention facilities in the country where social distancing is impossible.

These include allowing electronic filing of charge sheets and transmission of release orders, reiteration of guidelines on release of qualified PDLs through self-recognizance and provisional dismissal and expanding videoconference to cover other courts in the country.

The Bureau of Jail and Management Penology, which manages jails, reported that it identified 517 confirmed COVID-19 cases in ten of its facilities.

The Bureau of Corrections, meanwhile, said that 161 convicts, from the New Bilibid Prison and Correctional Institution for Women, have contracted the deadly virus.

The Department of Justice relaxed application for parole and executive clemency to also decongest penal facilities.

Videoconferencing in this time of pandemic

Marquez also stressed in the webinar that the use of videoconferencing technology “eliminate the safety, security and health risks posed by the personal appearance of PDLs who are ‘considered to be high-risk or afflicted with highly contagious diseases.’”

The webinar was held with Hon. Sundaresh Menon, Chief Justice of Singapore, Hon. Judge Andriani Nurdin, Vice President of the High Court of Jakarta and Hon. Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Chief Judge of Malaya, Malaysia.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta earlier issued a circular saying that courts under general community quarantine will be physically open, but walk-in requests will not be entertained.

Courts in GCQ areas shall continue deciding on pending cases, the chief justice said. “The hearings, either in-court or through videoconferencing, of all the matters pending before them, in both criminal and civil cases, whether newly-filed or pending, and regardless of the stage and trial, are now herein authorized,” he added.

MIDAS MARQUEZ NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Over 300 hospitals on verge of closure
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
More than 300 small private hospitals are in danger of closing down due to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Metro Manila under GCQ on June 1
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Metro Manila and several other areas in Luzon will transition to a general community quarantine starting June 1, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs GCQ for Metro Manila by June 1
15 hours ago
Prohibitions from the past two months of enhanced community quarantine are going to be relaxed by May's end, the chief executive...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID cases register biggest jump
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday the highest number of new coronavirus disease 2019 cases in a span of 24 hours,...
Headlines
fbfb
P354 billion released for anti-COVID measures
By Mary Grace Padin | 12 hours ago
The national government has released P353.86 billion so far to state agencies for the implementation of measures in response...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
16 minutes ago
Gov't buildings, malls urged to establish free, safe parking spaces
16 minutes ago
In a statement Friday, Recto said that surge in the sale and use bicycles should be met with more infrastructure to accommodate...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Not giving up’: PHILTOA sets event plans to jumpstart domestic tourism under ‘new normal’
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
As early as May, the Philippines Tour Operators Association said that it is already coming up with plans to jumpstart the...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Coping in quarantine: Lifelines in a society on forced isolation
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Simply put, when thrust into a situation like a pandemic, “we either buckle down and succumb or we figure out how to...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Coping in quarantine: Lockdown as a literal anti-anxiety pill to swallow
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
As the lockdown wore on, anxieties over "missing out" and financial security also surfaced.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DILG: No need for quarantine passes in GCQ areas, travel passes still required when crossing borders
4 hours ago
Metro Manila will transition into more relaxed general community quarantine to revitalize a faltering economy by June 1 after...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with