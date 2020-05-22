COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
In this undated photo, Asec. Kristoffer James Purisima, Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) spokesperson, discusses the creation of the task force during the strategic and crisis communications training for information officers of TFBM partner-agencies of Region 10 and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
Philippine Information Agency ICCC
OCD deputy administrator sacked over 'loss of trust and confidence'
(Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 9:42am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 10:26 a.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte has fired Office of Civil Defense Deputy Administrator Kristoffer James Purisima, Malacañang said Friday.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sad Purisima, who holds the rank of assistant secretary, has been “relieved from his post effective immediately due to loss of trust and confidence.”

In OCD, Purisima’s function included managing the consequences of disasters and supervising the office’s central operations, internal affairs and administrative concerns. 

He also served as the spokesperson of the Task Force Bangon Marawi.

According to the OCD’s website, the position of the deputy administrator is now occupied by Assistant Secretary Casiano Monilla.

OCD is the defense department agency tasked to consolidate all medicines, medical equipment and supplies and health products donated to the Department of Health that were intended to support the fight against the novel coronavirus. 

Roque also announced that the chief executive has accepted the resignation of Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr. Rio resigned from his post in February. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

