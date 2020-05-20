42,000 returning OFWs may overwhelm isolation facilities — Galvez

MANILA, Philippines — The 42,000 Overseas Filipino Workers arriving to the country in the coming weeks, amid COVID-19 pandemic, may overwhelm the country’s isolation facilities, Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez warned.
In an Inter-Agency Task Force meeting aired Wednesday midnight, Galvez, also National Task Force on COVID-19 chief implementer, explained that some 27,000 OFWs are already isolated at different hubs in Manila.
“There are 42,000 others arriving his coming May and June,” Galvez said.
The government previously said all returning migrant workers would undergo a COVID-19 test. Those who tested negative will be given clearances from the Bureau of Quarantine and would be allowed to leave the isolation facility.
Galvez said the Philippine Red Cross performed more than 22,000 tests for returning migrant workers, and 465 of them tested positive with the coronavirus disease.
But Galvez assured President Rodrigo Duterte that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and the Department of Transportation are coordinating to immediately transport back home OFWs who tested negative, with the help of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Maritime Industry Authority.
Some OFWs escape isolation facility while waiting for test result
Some OFWs complained of their prolonged period of stay in quarantine facilities while waiting for their COVID-19 test results.
The Palace on Tuesday said they will look into their concerns and ordered OWWA to submit an inventory of OFWs in quarantine facilities and updates on their COVID-19 tests.
The coast guard reported last weekend that eight OFWs waiting for results of their COVID-19 test escaped their isolation facilities to go home.
One of them tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest tested negative. Authorities are locating the eight who will face complaints for violating quarantine protocols.
Data from the Philippine Coast Guard showed that as of May 19, 30,918 OFWs underwent RT-PCR testing, the gold standard for COVID-19 test. More than 12,000 tested negative and were allowed to go home.
“A total of 11,000 other names are pending for release in the next days,” PCG said.
“Approximately 7,000 swab samples remain at the Philippine Red Cross for analysis,” it added.
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
The Department of Foreign Affairs announces that the Philippine Embassy in Yangon repatriated 91 stranded and distressed Filipinos to Manila on Monday through a special chartered Air Asia flight.
"Some of the repatriates were stranded in Yangon due to flight cancellations. Others lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19- related restrictions thus leaving them economically vulnerable to continue living in Myanmar," says the DFA in a statement.
Government Service Insurance System announces that the pension fund is again extending the deadline for the Annual Pensioners’ Information Revalidation (APIR) to 30 June 2020.
“Old-age and survivorship pensioners born in March, April and May need not go to GSIS branches to renew their active status for the time being. We advise them to postpone visiting our branches. They can do their APIR at a later date through our GWAPS kiosks located in large government offices, provincial capitols, city and municipal offices, selected SM and Robinsons malls and GSIS offices. Anyway, they have until 30 June 2020 to do their APIR,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.
Government should help small public transportation operators adjust to quarantine guidelines, saying workers need to be able get to their workplaces as the government eases restrictions to restart the economy, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto says.
"[T]he new normal in the pandemic world calls for public transport with reduced capacity and higher operating expense, and yet financially viable to operate. The adjustments will cost money—small by Ramon Ang standards, but a fortune for a jeepney driver or an independent taxi operator who hasn't seen a fare for more than two months," he says.
Aside from the installation of dividers to reduce passengers' exposure, operators will also have to spend to regularly disinfect their vehicles.
"Government should assist their transition to the new normal. Their crucial role entitles them a place in front of the line for the stimulus fund. After all, what they get from the government will not be for their personal consumption, but to retool the vehicles for the riding public's safety," Recto says.
Alleged government inaction on Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas' birthday gathering despite quarantine guidelines last week is in stark contrast with how citizens accused of violating the quarantine are treated, rights group Karapatan says.
Although criminal and administrative proceedings have been initiated against the chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, he has remained at his post.
"Why was he not arrested immediately and jailed along with other officials and personnel of the national police?" Karapatan said in a statement in Filipino.
"How come when it's a regular citizen who breaks quarantine regulations, they are quicker than lightning in imposing a penalty that sometimes strays into inhumane treatment and violations of human rights?"
Karapatan points out that, in some cases, citizens have been made to stay in dog cages, do squats, made to dance, or stay in the heat of the sun as punishment. Some have also been beaten up, arrested, or killed, the group also says.
St. Luke's Medical Center will reopen its doctors' clinics in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and in Quezon City on May 20, the hospital announces.
Elective surgeries resumed on Monday, May 18.
"All our doctors have undergone COVID-19 testing prior to holding clinics. In the same way, all surgeons and patients will be tested and must be cleared by our Infectious Disease Team prior to any surgical procedures," it also says.
It adds its healthcare workers are also regularly screened for COVID-19.
The hospital will enforce physical distancing and infection control measures, it also says.
- Latest
- Trending