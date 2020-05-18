Coast Guard: 1 of 8 OFWs who left quarantine facilities found

MANILA, Philippines — The search for overseas Filipino workers who left quarantine pending the release of their test results for the coronavirus disease is ongoing, the Philippine Coast Guard said Monday.

In a statement Monday, Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said OFWs will be arrested and will face charges for violating quarantine protocols and for “compromising the health and safety of their families and communities.”

Eight OFWs were reported to have left quarantine facilities as of Monday but authorities were able to locate one of them. The 49-year-old male worker tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest tested negative for the illness.

The OFW, who left a facility in Pasay City four days after he began quarantine, was brought to a treatment center for his needed medical assistance and will face charges once he is cleared of the disease, PCG communications officer Joy Gumatay said.

The worker’s family members and other individuals he had personal contact with were put in isolation and are undergoing testing.

PCG appealed to OFWs and their families to cooperate with and understand the stringent protocols for repatriated workers.

“We know how much you want to be with your family. We know how hard it is to not be with them during this crisis but we need your cooperation to make this measure work,” Balilo said.

Around 23,000 repatriated OFWs had been swab tested by the PCG and the Bureau of Quarantine. But authorities have only received results for 7,000 tests so far.

The Philippines recorded 12,718 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. Of the figure, 2,729 patients have recovered, while 831 have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico