COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows returning overseas Filipino workers.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Coast Guard: 1 of 8 OFWs who left quarantine facilities found
(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The search for overseas Filipino workers who left quarantine pending the release of their test results for the coronavirus disease is ongoing, the Philippine Coast Guard said Monday.

In a statement Monday, Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said OFWs will be arrested and will face charges for violating quarantine protocols and for “compromising the health and safety of their families and communities.”

Eight OFWs were reported to have left quarantine facilities as of Monday but authorities were able to locate one of them. The 49-year-old male worker tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest tested negative for the illness.

The OFW, who left a facility in Pasay City four days after he began quarantine, was brought to a treatment center for his needed medical assistance and will face charges once he is cleared of the disease, PCG communications officer Joy Gumatay said.

The worker’s family members and other individuals he had personal contact with were put in isolation and are undergoing testing.

PCG appealed to OFWs and their families to cooperate with and understand the stringent protocols for repatriated workers.

“We know how much you want to be with your family. We know how hard it is to not be with them during this crisis but we need your cooperation to make this measure work,” Balilo said.

Around 23,000 repatriated OFWs had been swab tested by the PCG and the Bureau of Quarantine. But authorities have only received results for 7,000 tests so far.

The Philippines recorded 12,718 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. Of the figure,  2,729 patients have recovered, while 831 have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
10 hours ago
Headlines
COVID-positive OFWs flee quarantine – PCG
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
An unknown number of overseas Filipino workers, some of whom tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019, have escaped from...
Headlines
fbfb
'Hard to replace': Sinas to stay as NCRPO director, PNP chief says
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
PNP chief Archie Gamboa confirmed that Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas would retain his current post owing to his work in police...
Headlines
fbfb
All returning workers need COVID screening
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
All workers who are physically returning to their workplaces today must undergo screening for coronavirus disease 2019, according...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel to probe ABS-CBN violations
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
A key leader of the House of Representatives served notice to the Lopez-owned ABS-CBN that the chamber will still look into...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
'Not sent back to cops': DOJ sets preliminary probe into homicide complaint over Ragos slay
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The preliminary investigation into the homicide complaint filed against a Quezon City police officer for killing ex-soldier...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Citing looming job losses and public's information needs, ABS-CBN reiterates plea to stop NTC order
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“If this severe financial hemorrhage is not stopped, ABS-CBN may be constrained to eventually let go of workers, reduce...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Uson: 'Fake news' post under NBI probe an 'honest mistake'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
"It was a mistake. The photo was an honest mistake," OWWA Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson said.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines logs 205 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,718
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has killed 315,023 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. There have been more...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace: COVID-19 cases may surge if shoppers continue to 'defy rules'
2 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that if the case doubling time shortens to two days, the country will run out of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with