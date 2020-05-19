COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
A Muslim devotee attends a prayer on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Jame Mosque in Kathmandu on April 25, 2020.
AFP/Prakash Mathema
Clerics warn against holding public prayers during Ramadan
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 1:24pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Clerics have cautioned Muslims against performing the field Eid’l Fit’r prayers following the culmination of Ramadan to protect them from coronavirus disease.

The Islamic Ramadan fasting season, which started April 24, is expected to end within four or five days from now, depending on the sighting of the new moon to mark the start of Shawal, the 10th month in the lunar-based Hijrah calendar.

The Darul Iftah, or House of Opinions in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, reiterated Tuesday its previous appeal for BARMM residents to forego with the traditionally grand Eid’l Fit’r outdoor congregational prayers as a health protection measure.

Darul Iftah’s figurehead, Abu Huraira Udasan, who is also BARMM’s grand mufti (preacher), said Islam has extensive teachings on quarantine practices against contagious diseases.

There are Islamic history books that tell of stories about the suspension many times over of the yearly Hajj, or pilgrimage to Makkah in what is now Saudi Arabia, due to outbreaks of infectious diseases in Middle Eastern communities.

The Darul Iftah is comprised of top clerics in the Bangsamoro region, among them graduates of Islamic universities in the Middle East and North Africa like Udasan, who had studied Islamic theology at the Al-Azzar University in Cairo, Egypt.

Eid’l Fit’r festivities in southern Philippines are capped off with family gatherings, something banned meantime under anti-COVID-19 protocols.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of BARMM, said the Darul Iftah’s guidelines on Eid outdoor prayers and the regular worship rites in mosques have properly been disseminated to local government units in the region.

Sinarimbo on Tuesday asked the media, particularly the broadcast outfits in BARMM, to keep announcing Darul Iftah’s coronavirus prevention thrusts.

In BARMM’s island Basilan province, Gov. Jim Salliman also urged constituents to obey the decision of their Ulama Supreme Council and the Darul Iftah to suspend meantime all congregational worship rites in mosques and during the Eid’l Fit’r.

“Our religion encourages us to obey our religious leaders. We have a religion that has profound teachings on prevention of diseases through quarantine practices. We have to follow them to save lives,” Salliman said.

Salliman said members of Basilan’s council of Ulama (preachers) agreed during a meeting last May 16 to continue the temporary ban on congregational prayers in support of the provincial government’s war on COVID-19. 

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fake news post an honest mistake – Mocha Uson
By Rey Galupo | May 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy administrator Mocha Uson appeared at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday to comply with a subpoena sent to her over the alleged fake coronavirus post...
Nation
fbfb
NCRPO chief’s fate up to Palace
By Alexis Romero | May 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The fate of Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas is up to Malacañang, which will decide whether an administrative complaint should be filed against him and if he should keep his post, presidential...
Nation
fbfb
2 NPA leaders surrender
By Gilbert Bayoran | May 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Two alleged leaders of the New People’s Army surrendered to the military in Cauayan, Negros Occidental over the weekend.
Nation
fbfb
AFP opens Rizal Memorial quarantine facility
By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines facilitated yesterday the opening of the Rizal Memorial Coliseum quarantine facility in...
Nation
fbfb
Woman held for defying checkpoint in Caloocan
By Rey Galupo | 3 days ago
A woman was arrested in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City on Thursday morning for allegedly trying to defy a checkpoint set up...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
Lambanog kills 3 in Laguna
By Ed Amoroso | 14 hours ago
Three persons died and another was hospitalized after they drank coconut wine or lambanog in Los Baños in this province...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Sara to quarantine violators: Prepare P2 million
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday dared quarantine violators to prepare their last will and P2 million for their medical...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
8 nabbed for gambling
By Raymund Catindig | 14 hours ago
Eight persons, including two barangay officials and six beneficiaries of the government’s social amelioration program...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Traffic builds up on first working day under MECQ
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
There was no traffic buildup along EDSA during the first working day under the modified enhanced community quarantine in the...
Nation
fbfb
PRC regional offices resume operations
By Mayen Jaymalin | May 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Eight more regional offices and eight service centers of the Professional Regulation Commission have re-opened following the downgrading of the community quarantine in several provinces nationwide.
14 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with