No halt order yet: NTC, House, Senate ordered to answer ABS-CBN plea to return on air

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a reiterative urgent plea from ABS-CBN, the Supreme Court on Tuesday did not issue a halt order on the cease and desist order against the network.
The tribunal in an en banc session, instead, ordered the National Telecommunications Commission to answer the media giant’s petition seeking a temporary restraining order against the Cease and Desist Order it issued against ABS-CBN.
The SC also impleaded the Senate and the House of Representatives and asked the two legislative bodies to also file their comment.
SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said that the NTC and the two bodies of the Congress were given 10 days to file its comment.
"The respondent NTC was also required to file a reply within a non-extendible period of [five] calendar days from personal notice of the said comments of the Senate and House of Representatives," Hosaka also said.
The SC also junked the petition of lawyer Larry Gadon, who said ABS-CBN was not deprived of due process, to consolidate his comment/opposition with the plea.
Two weeks shutdown
By Tuesday evening, ABS-CBN has shut its free TV channel 2 and several radio stations — in the middle of a pandemic and when a typhoon hit parts of the country — for two weeks.
The network on Monday filed a Reiterative Motion for the Issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order, citing its multi-million peso losses for each day it is off air.
“If this severe financial hemorrhage is not stopped, ABS-CBN may be constrained to eventually let go of workers, reduce salaries and benefits, and substantially cut down on costs and expenses,” it said.
It also told the court that their closure does not only affect its 11,000 employees and their families, but also extends to “talents, content creators, security guards, canteen helpers, drivers, utility personnel and all those employed in the industries associated with its operation.”
It remains unseen when can ABS-CBN return to air.
House on Tuesday recalled its approval on second reading of a proposed measure to grant the network with a franchise until Oct. 31, 2020.
READ: House plenary recalls ABS-CBN franchise OK
The Senate Committee on Public Services meanwhile tackled four proposed measures connected to ABS-CBN’s legislative franchise.
But Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, vice chair of the panel, said the committee would not file a report on it as the House—where franchise bills emanate from— has yet to transmit the bill to them.
ABS-CBN Corp. stopped broadcasting on its TV and radio stations on May 5, 2020 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order. The network's franchise had lapsed on May 4 without action by the House of Representatives.
Solicitor General Jose Calida declines to attend the Senate hearing on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN as the issues to be discussed are prohibited from public discussion outside the court.
The issues on supposed violations of ABS-CBN's franchise are pending before the Supreme Court.
"Thus, these bring the case under the sub judice rule which prohibits the Solicitor General as petitioner and officer of the court from sharing his views and commenting on the merits of said case to maintain 'the dignity and authority of the court' in the administration of impartial justice," Calida says in a statement Tuesday.
The House of Representatives legislative francise committee will look into labor issues, tax evasion cases, citizenship of ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Gabby Lopez when it hears the franchise application of ABS-CBN.
According to a report from The STAR, the House panel will also discuss the network's issuance of Philippine depository receipts to non-Filipino citizens, operations in pay-per-view channel and supposed political biases in coverage.
These issues, however, have already been tackled in Senate in February, wherein the Department of Labor and Employment, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Department of Justice and National Telecommunications Commission already cleared ABS-CBN of these allegations.
STATEMENT ON ACCUSATIONS VS. ABS-CBN
May 18, 2020
ABS-CBN is stunned by the accusations raised while Congress was deliberating on House Bill 6732 – a proposal to grant a provisional franchise to ABS-CBN. The accusations have been asked and answered under oath by various government agencies as well as by ABS-CBN executives at the senate hearing last February 24.
In that hearing, the SEC, NTC and BIR have all testified that ABS-CBN had no violations as it relates to their specific agency. DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello also said in an interview that ABS-CBN is fully compliant of labor standards. While ABS-CBN acknowledged that there remain pending cases including those in court, ABS-CBN will abide by the decisions of the relevant authorities as decisions on these cases are made. Accusations as to the citizenship of Mr. Gabby Lopez were also answered under oath at the Senate. Finally, ABS-CBN has acknowledged the efforts of Congress in resolving their franchise application by issuing a statement of gratitude to Congress which was issued on May 13, 2020 – the same day that the bill was introduced in Congress.
The accusations were made without any evidence submitted and authenticated, and without the ability for ABS-CBN to reply. We assure our public and our employees that ABS-CBN will reply to these accusations in the proper forum.
National Artist BenCab, in a statement, says he stands "with ABS-CBN and all other news organizations in the line of fire for critical coverage of events affecting the nation."
"The pandemic-related quarantine teaches us a lot about the value of freedom. We need both press freedom and freedom of expression at these critical times. We need credible and critical information to better understand what’s happening and to navigate our way forward," he also says.
Citing a message to LODI (Let's Organize for Democracy and Integrity) in 2018, he says artists should be free and that that freedom includes "the right to create work that pushes boundaries and promotes discussion of controversial topics."
"We need the freedom to offend without fear," he says.
A labor group welcomes the approval of House Bill 6732 which grants ABS-CBN provisional franchise to operate until Oct. 31, 2020.
“While we welcome this move of Congress to extend the franchise of ABS-CBN until end of October this year, interim franchises to operate for the Kapamilya network will not and will never be enough as the jobs and livelihooods of its 11,000 workers remain hostages by the government,” says Thadeus Ifurung, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson.
“If our legislators and the government is really serious to address the public clamor to save ABS-CBN workers and in defending press freedom and the people’s right to information, then they must expedite the process and grant renewed fresh franchise for the Kapamilya network in the soonest possible time,” he adds.
- Latest
- Trending