No halt order yet: NTC, House, Senate ordered to answer ABS-CBN plea to return on air

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a reiterative urgent plea from ABS-CBN, the Supreme Court on Tuesday did not issue a halt order on the cease and desist order against the network.

The tribunal in an en banc session, instead, ordered the National Telecommunications Commission to answer the media giant’s petition seeking a temporary restraining order against the Cease and Desist Order it issued against ABS-CBN.

The SC also impleaded the Senate and the House of Representatives and asked the two legislative bodies to also file their comment.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said that the NTC and the two bodies of the Congress were given 10 days to file its comment.

"The respondent NTC was also required to file a reply within a non-extendible period of [five] calendar days from personal notice of the said comments of the Senate and House of Representatives," Hosaka also said.

The SC also junked the petition of lawyer Larry Gadon, who said ABS-CBN was not deprived of due process, to consolidate his comment/opposition with the plea.

Two weeks shutdown

By Tuesday evening, ABS-CBN has shut its free TV channel 2 and several radio stations — in the middle of a pandemic and when a typhoon hit parts of the country — for two weeks.

The network on Monday filed a Reiterative Motion for the Issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order, citing its multi-million peso losses for each day it is off air.

“If this severe financial hemorrhage is not stopped, ABS-CBN may be constrained to eventually let go of workers, reduce salaries and benefits, and substantially cut down on costs and expenses,” it said.

It also told the court that their closure does not only affect its 11,000 employees and their families, but also extends to “talents, content creators, security guards, canteen helpers, drivers, utility personnel and all those employed in the industries associated with its operation.”

It remains unseen when can ABS-CBN return to air.

House on Tuesday recalled its approval on second reading of a proposed measure to grant the network with a franchise until Oct. 31, 2020.

The Senate Committee on Public Services meanwhile tackled four proposed measures connected to ABS-CBN’s legislative franchise.

But Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, vice chair of the panel, said the committee would not file a report on it as the House—where franchise bills emanate from— has yet to transmit the bill to them.