DILG: 183 barangay execs under probe over alleged corruption in cash aid distribution
(Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 4:27pm
MANILA, Philippines — Some 183 barangay officials are under investigation over alleged corruption in the distribution of social amelioration program, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Monday.
In a statement, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said “complaints poured in” after President Rodrigo Duterte announced last week a P30,000-reward for confirmed corruption incidents over distribution of government cash aid in this COVID-19 pandemic.
The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group is conducting the probe.
“There are a lot of complaints but we are now sorting them to pin-point the cases that have basis, so for now, there are 183 cases under investigation,” he added in a mix of English and Filipino.
It remains unclear where the funds of the reward will be sourced.
The DILG chief said that arrests have been made since the first week of May, starting with Hagonoy, Bulacan barangay councilor Danilo Flores who was mentioned by Duterte in his public address.
Police have also arrested Isabela, Negros Occidental barangay captain Maria Luz Leal Ferrer who was accused of falsifying the beneficiaries list in her barangay.
“Reports and accounts from the credible witnesses and scrutiny of the alleged manipulated list of SAP beneficiaries also point to the suspect. Mae Fajardo, a municipal social worker, was also arrested together with Ferrer for allegedly falsifying the official SAP recipient list,” the DILG added.
DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya urged the public to continue reporting incidents of “kaltas,” “splitting,” falsification and other corrupt practices to the nearest police of DILG office.
Reports may also be made to the government Hotline 8888 for graft and corruption cases against barangay and local officials.
The DILG has also asked the National Bureau of Investigation to look into alleged graft and corruption in communities. — Kristine Joy Patag
