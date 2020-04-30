DOH reports Philippines' youngest COVID-19 survivor

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded its youngest COVID-19 survivor on Thursday.

DOH wrote in a Facebook post that a 16-day-old baby recovered from COVID-19.

“Our frontliners at the National Children’s Hospital tirelessly took care of the neonate for 11 days and successfully nursed him back to health,” DOH said.

The Health department sent its salute to the healthcare team for helping the baby recover.

“We at the DOH [commit] to provide the needed health commodities and personal protective equipment as our health facilities accept patients of various ages,” it added.

The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 254 new infections of the new pathogen, bringing the national tally to 8,212.

There are 1,023 who have so far recovered from the coronavirus diseases, while 558 died. — Kristine Joy Patag