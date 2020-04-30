COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Staff from the National Children's Hospital took care of the baby for 11 days and successfully nursed him back to health, the Health department said.
Department of Health, Facebook release
DOH reports Philippines' youngest COVID-19 survivor
(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 10:41am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded its youngest COVID-19 survivor on Thursday.

DOH wrote in a Facebook post that a 16-day-old baby recovered from COVID-19.

“Our frontliners at the National Children’s Hospital tirelessly took care of the neonate for 11 days and successfully nursed him back to health,” DOH said.

The Health department sent its salute to the healthcare team for helping the baby recover.

“We at the DOH [commit] to provide the needed health commodities and personal protective equipment as our health facilities accept patients of various ages,” it added.

The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 254 new infections of the new pathogen, bringing the national tally to 8,212.

There are 1,023 who have so far recovered from the coronavirus diseases, while 558 died. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' new lawyers face a legal landscape shaped by technology and COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“All new lawyers should be equipped to tread on this new landscape, where the environment for many human activities...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Foreign travel unlikely this year’
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
Plans to travel abroad after the two-month enhanced community quarantine will have to wait until next year, according to the...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL LIST: 2019 Bar exam results
1 day ago
(Update 1, 12:30 p.m.) The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday the results of the 2019 Bar Examinations.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP admits intrusions into ECQ violators’ privacy
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday admitted there were cases wherein police officers have intruded on the privacy...
Headlines
fbfb
No June school opening — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Classes cannot reopen in June because young people could have the most contact with those who are vulnerable to the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
7 minutes ago
DILG asked about 100 barangay chiefs, five mayors to explain supposed quarantine violations
7 minutes ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Thursday the department has asked about 100 barangay chiefs and five mayors to...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Seniors up in arms over quarantine rules
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The Employers Confederation of the Philippines and congressmen yesterday raised concern over the government’s directive...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Bicol law grad tops Bar exams
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
A female law graduate of the University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi City in Albay topped the 2019 Bar exams, with the top five...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Government looking for other sources of SAP funds
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is looking for more funds in a bid to expand the number of beneficiaries...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘Isolating sick key to restarting economy’
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is pushing for the government’s adoption of a strategy of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with