Four of the top 10 passers in the 2019 Bar Exam — Mae Diane Azores (1st), Myra Baranda (3rd), Kenneth Manuel (6th) and Bebelan Madera — are also certified public accountants.
SC PIO/Released
CPAs account for 4 of 2019 Bar's top 10
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:28 p.m.) — The bar was set high this year by a batch of certified public accountants who made it to the top 10 of the 2019 Bar Examinations, including topnotcher Mae Diane Azores.

The first, third, sixth, and tenth spots in the 2019 exam results were all claimed by successful CPA licensure examinees.

RELATED: FULL LIST: 2019 Bar exam results

The incoming generation of CPA-lawyers are led by Azores (1st) and Myra Baranda (3rd) of University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi, Kenneth Manuel (6th) of the University of Santo Tomas, and Bebelan Madera (10th) of the University of St. La Salle.

Azores and Baranda both passed the CPA board exam in October 2013, with Manuel succeeding the following year.

Bebelan achieved the same feat in the October 2009 licensure exams.

Azores, who wants to practice labor law, earned her accountancy degree at Bicol University.

“It’s really dedication and discipline. Because I know that I really want to become a lawyer,” the 2019 topnotcher said in Filipino in an interview on dzMM. — With reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

Editor's note: An earlier version of the story showed a tweet by a user who claimed to be Mae Diane Azores. This has been removed.

