COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lacson wants BI to look into deportation of expat in Makati village scuffle
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 7:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of an altercation that took place at a gated village in Makati, Sen. Panfilo Lacson is calling on the Bureau of Immigration to look into the possible deportation of the expat involved.

The attempted warrantless arrest of Dasmariñas Village resident Javier Parra, a foreign national, drew flack on social media after videos of the attempt began circulating, showing a cop dragging Parra to the ground with his wife pleading in the background. 

In a statement sent to Philstar.com later that day, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson said that Makati police are looking into filing charges against Parra, who they claim confronted and cursed at the police and the tanod before the incident. 

Videos from Joint Task Force Covid Shield corroborate this, showing Parra berating the policeman and the barangay tanod in front of his house—an action Lacson, who once headed the national police, slammed as "arrogant."

“The Bureau of Immigration may have to look into the matter. If a deportation proceeding is in order, they should act swiftly and decisively,” Lacson said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

READ: Alleged quarantine violation leads to altercation at gated Makati village

The same video from the task force caught the homeowner going onto the street as if to confront law enforcement personnel at the scene before he began hurling expletives at them.

'No right to berate a police officer'

"You are shouting at me. You don't need to shout at me," the police man tells Parra in the video. 

Parra even turns on his wife who attempts to hold him back later on, telling her, "Can you get out of here please? Go take care of the kids. Do it for me."

In the video, Parra also tells officer that he employs "80 Filipino employees fighting for their lives."

“This does not give the foreigner the right to confront and incessantly berate a police officer who is merely performing a risky duty in the manner that he did,” Lacson said.

RELATED: What is 'hot pursuit' and can the police use it to enter your property?

Barangay Dasmariñas, in a statement issued to residents, also said that Parra and his household started the altercation. 

Later that day, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval told reporters, "The matter has been forwarded to our Intelligence Division for assessment and case build-up, to determine if there is an immigration violation following said incident."

Police Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, National Capital Region Police Office director, in a statement sent to Philstar.com Monday evening confirmed that police are already working  with the Bureau of Immigration for "related charges."

According to Sinas, the video evidence and statement of the barangay tanod will be used in a complaint of "Disobedience, Assault of Person of Authority in Violation of City Ordinance of not Wearing Mask" against Parra. 

"In line with the Extended Enhanced Community Quarantine, we have invigorated our efforts in its implementation and this does not exclude gated communities," his statement read. 

"Be assured that Team NCRPO will continuously enforce the law without fear or favor irrespective of the social status of persons violating the law."

The incident comes just days after the shooting of retired Cpl. Winston Ragos, a former soldier who was shot dead by a Quezon City police officer last week in an encounter also prompted by an alleged quarantine violation.

Videos of the incident which have since circulated on social media showed that Ragos was fired at twice—with his back already turned and shoulders slumped by the time the second shot was fired. 

RELATED: QC cop who killed ex-soldier 'followed instruction' — PNP chief

Since the beginning of Luzon's lockdown, the national police has been thrust into the spotlight numerous times, with many on social media slamming their use of force to enforce quarantine procedures.

“During these trying times, the PNP has the unenviable task of implementing an Enhanced Community Quarantine, without fear or favor. For the most part, our policemen deserve kudos for doing their jobs,” Lacson said.

“Such is the case of police officers who arrested a foreigner in Makati City, after he challenged their authority with an arrogant and demeaning behavior. As if this were not enough, the police officers were subjected to unfair criticisms from netizens who saw the ‘edited’ version of the video,” he added.

“Arrogance has no place in our country—especially so in a situation where either all of us win, or all of us lose to the COVID-19 threat." — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alleged quarantine violation leads to altercation at gated Makati village
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"You should be on the frontlines...you have no idea how disrespectful you're being in this time when the Filipino people are...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT mourns death of former tourism chief Mon Jimenez
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Monday mourns the death of former tourism Secretary Ramon “Mon” Jimenez, who recently...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
13 hours ago
Headlines
After weeks of waiting, Filipino crew of cruise ships finally start government-supervised quarantine
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
After weeks on isolation and waiting for word from Philippine government on sea, Filipino crew aboard foreign cruise ships...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio suggests joint patrols with Malaysia, Vietnam in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
The Philippines should join forces with Malaysia and Vietnam to counter China's "grave escalation" of tensions in the South...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
18 minutes ago
Courts to test videoconferencing for criminal trials during public health emergency
By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 minutes ago
The Supreme Court directed all courts in Metro Manila and select courts in parts of the country to conduct hearings through...
Headlines
fbfb
46 minutes ago
Duterte reconstitutes Office of Presidential Spokesperson, abolishes PCDSPO
By Alexis Romero | 46 minutes ago
The OPS will be under the Office of the President, according to Executive Order No. 111 signed by Duterte on Monday.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace: Deportation of Chinese nationals nabbed in POGO raid up to Immigration
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Forty-four Chinese nationals and nine Filipinos believed to be working for Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) were...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
15 senators seek to hold session, hearings through teleconference
2 hours ago
Fifteen senators sought to amend their rules on the conduct of sessions following extension of enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Health workers in Philippines with COVID-19 rise to 1,245
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Twenty-one physicians and six nurses have succumbed to the severe respiratory illness.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with