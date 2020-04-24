Schools opening moved to September in some areas due to COVID-19 risk

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases’ recommendation to move the next schools opening in some areas to September, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Roque said in an interview with radio dzBB Friday morning that Duterte “adopted in full” the IATF’s recommendation that includes moving schools opening in areas under General Community Quarantine to September.

Roque, in a taped address aired earlier, said that the IATF recommended “100% closure” for areas deemed as “moderate to low-risk,” or the localities placed under GCQ.

READ: General community quarantine to be implemented in moderate, low-risk areas

“Iyong option po sa low-risk to moderate areas na buksan by industry, consider for 100 percent closure maski po low to moderate risk consider for 100 percent closure pa rin dahil po ang mga transmitters ay kabataan mula edad 0 to 20. Lahat ng eskwelahan, i-consider po ang late opening sa Setyembre except po sa online learning,” he said.

(The option for low-risk to moderate areas to open by industry, consider for 100 percent closure, even low to moderate risk, consider for 100 percent closure still. Because the transmitters are the youth ages 0 to 20, all schools, consider late opening in September except in online learning.)

The Higher Education Institutions in these localities “may continue to finish academic year and issue credential to students,” Roque said.

It is unclear whether schools in localities still under, and recently placed, in Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) are included in this recommendation.

Republic Act 7977 or the act on lengthening of school calendar states that opening of classes should be made between the first week of June and the last day of August.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones earlier said the department is conducting nationwide consultations, including business partners and education experts, on when the next school year will start. Trends point to an opening on August 4.

But Briones said that IATF assessment will affect DepEd’s moves as the country continues to apply stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan previously said in a radio interview that he department is eyeing utilizing information communication technology platforms for learners. This can be done through television and radio.

Briones also said they are looking into “alternative delivery modes” that do not require face to face interactions among students and teachers. — Kristine Joy Patag