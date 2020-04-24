Schools opening moved to September in some areas due to COVID-19 risk
(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 11:10am
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases’ recommendation to move the next schools opening in some areas to September, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.
Roque said in an interview with radio dzBB Friday morning that Duterte “adopted in full” the IATF’s recommendation that includes moving schools opening in areas under General Community Quarantine to September.
Roque, in a taped address aired earlier, said that the IATF recommended “100% closure” for areas deemed as “moderate to low-risk,” or the localities placed under GCQ.
“Iyong option po sa low-risk to moderate areas na buksan by industry, consider for 100 percent closure maski po low to moderate risk consider for 100 percent closure pa rin dahil po ang mga transmitters ay kabataan mula edad 0 to 20. Lahat ng eskwelahan, i-consider po ang late opening sa Setyembre except po sa online learning,” he said.
(The option for low-risk to moderate areas to open by industry, consider for 100 percent closure, even low to moderate risk, consider for 100 percent closure still. Because the transmitters are the youth ages 0 to 20, all schools, consider late opening in September except in online learning.)
The Higher Education Institutions in these localities “may continue to finish academic year and issue credential to students,” Roque said.
It is unclear whether schools in localities still under, and recently placed, in Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) are included in this recommendation.
Republic Act 7977 or the act on lengthening of school calendar states that opening of classes should be made between the first week of June and the last day of August.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones earlier said the department is conducting nationwide consultations, including business partners and education experts, on when the next school year will start. Trends point to an opening on August 4.
But Briones said that IATF assessment will affect DepEd’s moves as the country continues to apply stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan previously said in a radio interview that he department is eyeing utilizing information communication technology platforms for learners. This can be done through television and radio.
Briones also said they are looking into “alternative delivery modes” that do not require face to face interactions among students and teachers. — Kristine Joy Patag
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 24, 2020 - 8:46am
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the bill that grants him special powers to address the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines. Bookmark this page for updates.
April 24, 2020 - 8:46am
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging and Infectious Diseases recommended that some areas in medium risk be under a general community quarantine subject to further review.
These are:
- Abra
- Ilocos Norte
- La Union
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Marinduque
- Camarines Sur
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Samar
- Western Samar
- Zamboanga Del Sur
- Lanao Del Norte
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- North Cotabato
- South Cotabato
- Maguindanao
A general community quarantine is a less stringent form of the lockdown currently imposed on Metro Manila. Details are available in our live blog.
April 23, 2020 - 5:43pm
The Government Service Insurance System announces they will give additional life insurance coverage to a total of 27,682 frontline workers of the government nationwide who are putting their lives at risk in the battle against COVID-19.
“The GSIS Board of Trustees, headed by our Chairman, former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, recently approved the establishment of the Bayanihan Fund for Frontliners (BFF), which entitles the survivors of government frontliners who died of COVID-19 to receive an additional Php500,000 in insurance benefits,” Rolando Ledesma Macasaet, GSIS president and general manager says.
“This is on top of the one-million-peso death benefit to be provided by the government under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Law and the regular life insurance benefit from GSIS,” he adds.
April 22, 2020 - 9:22am
Navy ships BRP Mariano Alvarez and BRP Davao del Sur are leaving Oman to head home but will pick up personal protective equipment from Port Cochin, India first, the Philippine Navy says.
"The vessels will make brief stop at Port Cochin, India to pick-up personal protective equipment donated by a foreign private company in coordination with the Office of the Civil Defense, the government’s agency that is mandated to consolidate all donations to the national government and the Department of Health in this COVID 19 pandemic," the Navy says.
The ships had initially sailed from Manila to help in the possible repatriation of distressed OFWs from the Middle East.
"During the mission, the 400-man contingent led by Marine Colonel Noel Beleran made its historic milestone for the Navy, these include the historic sail on Indian Ocean by PN ships that validates its status as a Navy that is now capable to sustain operations across open oceans; and the port visits to Sri Lanka and Oman that paved the way to reinforcing diplomatic ties with these countries," it also says.
April 20, 2020 - 11:02am
Only rapid antibody-based test kids approved by the Food and Drug Administration and locally validated by the Research Institute for Tropical Medice or the Department of Science and Technology may be used to confirm COVID-19 cases in the country.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the country's COVID-19 task force, says reporting of confirmed and recovered cases will still be based on real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing in accordance with Administrative Order 2020-0013.
"Rapid antibody-based test kits shall not be used as standalone tests to definitively diagnose or rule out COVID-19. Because these must be used in conjunction with RT-PCR, care must be exercised to not unduly consume RT-PCR test kits for the sake of confirmation," Nograles says at the Laging Handa virtual briefing Monday.
April 17, 2020 - 10:25am
The Department of Science and Technology plans to set up at least 132 specimen collection booths in different regions nationwide to facilitate the government's expanded testing efforts.
Regional offices of the DOST will partner with the Department of Health in setting up the specimen collection booths across the country, according to Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF) spokesperson Karlo Nograles.
"As the IATF repeatedly stresses, improving our testing capabilities is one of government’s top priorities," Nograles said at the Laging Handa virtual briefing.