Alternatives sought as DOTr eyes partial ops for trains, buses amid lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it is hoping to roll out partial operations for trains and buses, pending the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

This was confirmed by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade at the "Laging Handa" press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tugade, the department is looking at including the LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 and the Philippine National Railway, all subject to safety precautions of their own, which include a rider cap of only 30% of each vehicles regular capacity.

READ: No mass transportation amid 'enhanced community quarantine' in Luzon

"If the IATF allows it, we will do partial operability, but the operational capacity will be abbreviated and reduced in order to maintain the Department of Health's guidelines on social distancing," Tugade said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The department was also careful to mention that this came as a result of a letter penned by the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) addressed to Tugade urging the gradual re-opening of public transportation with the end goal of restarting the economy, and not a proposal from DOTr itself, contrary to other reports.

“There is a need to allow more companies to open in the priority sectors for which public transportation, initially buses including the LRT/MRT and PNR, are required,” MAP's letter read.

“In other words, the proposed system is a demand-driven transport system where the number of transport vehicles to be authorized will be determined by the size of the requirements for transport service."

'Public transport is a public health issue'

In a separate open letter addressed to the IATF, commuter advocacy group AltMobility PH in late March urged the task force to consider limited and regulated operations for public utility vehicles (PUVs) as well.

According to the group's letter, as it stands, the current transportation options for health workers, which largely involves shuttles, do not sufficiently meet the existing demand.

READ: Health workers walk to work, sleep in clinics as quarantine halts transportation

"People need to go to the market to buy food, to the pharmacies to buy medicine, and to the hospital to get operated on. How can the pregnant get to the hospital to give birth and the elderly get dialysis if we don't have public transportation?" the letter read in Filipino.

"Ordinary citizens have limited access to basic needs such as food, medicine and healthcare services."

"With the ban on public transport, [...] the government has fundamentally removed the capacity of the majority to undertake these essential trips," they added.

Though AltMobility PH chief mobility officer Jedd Ugay said that the group was in support of the new measure, he said that the task force should also clarify its guidelines on other alternative modes of transportation.

"We are in support of resuming partial operations of public transport because they are necessary frontline services. However, the Secretary should also mention their policies with regard to private vehicles, tricycle, biking, and walking," Ugay told Philstar.com in an online exchange.

"If public transport is insufficient, people should be provided transport alternatives to undertake necessary trips. Please note that not all people have a private vehicle."

RELATED: Why some are saying 'social distancing' is a privilege

According to a 2015 study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency only 12% of households in Metro Manila own a private vehicle. Thus the remaining 88% of Filipinos are left without any other options besides walking or cycling.

Ugay said that drivers and operators of vehicles would likely not break even on their maintenance costs.

With movement still restricted amid the lockdown of Luzon, the lower volume of commuters could also spell further difficulty in covering costs.

"If operating at 30% capacity, operators may not be able to fully cover their costs. They may not be interested run services in the first place if without subsidy," Ugay said.

"Probably the best option is for government to create service contracts which dictate the services that need to be provided by operators in adherence to social distances guidelines. Service contracts can enable resumption of services regardless of passenger volume."

Different alternatives

As of this writing, Transportation Secretary Tugade has yet to clarify the direction of ongoing discussions on jeepneys, tricycles, taxis, private vehicles and other modes of public transportation.

"What is the department's policy on private vehicle use? Can the private vehicle have more than 30% occupancy?" Ugay asked.

"It is [also] evident that there are a lot more trips undertaken by bikes now. However, current road infrastructure is still car-centric and likewise perceived as unsafe for bikes. How can the government make biking safer?"

Earlier in March, the Department of Interior and Local Government cracked down on Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto for appealing for the IATF to allow trikes to ply the roads of Pasig, which Sotto said would service many patients in need of medical attention.

Instead, the DILG told the Pasig mayor to "be more creative" with his approach in dealing with the virus.

"What is the department's policy on tricycles? If you can allow buses and trains at 30% capacity, why not allow tricycles with 1 passenger per trip?" Ugay said.

READ: DILG on Vico Sotto's appeal to exempt trikes: Be more creative in dealing with COVID-19

Reports of workers and frontliners being forced to walk to their places of work have also been commonplace in social media in the past month, which the transportation advocate said was a health issue in itself as it rendered people more vulnerable to the new pathogen.

"People are walking more frequently and for longer distances due to the lack of transportation options. How can the department make walking safer for people?" he said.

"Walking long distances under the heat of the sun, going home from work, and/or carrying groceries can take a toll at your body and make a person's health more compromised against COVID19."

'Discuss alternatives holistically'

Sought for comment by Philstar.com, Transport Assistant Secretary for Communication Goddes Libiran said that the department is still studying the proposal.

"We will still study what the potential pros and consequences in case that happens, taking into consideration not just mobility but more importantly, public health, order and safety," she said in a phone call.

READ: Commuter group hopes for limited PUV operations instead of transport ban

"New normal is wearing of face masks and strict observing of social distancing not only inside but also in queiring, and regular disinfection and putting up hand washing facilities. Things like that. But NEDA is also consolidating reports."

"DOTr will implement whatever IATF decides," she added.

The transportation department is an attached agency under the IATF.

Asked if any alternative modes of transportation were being considered, Libiran said, "We are making ourselves ready, whatever these will be. If it's just a modified ECQ or if it's going to be extended."

RELATED: DILG: E-vehicles allowed because they're not public transpo

However, Ugay cast fear that whatever decision the task force would come to could potentially not fulfill the demand for transportation in the absence of viable alternatives.

"Other countries like Singapore and South Korea ensured that there are still partial operations of public transportation to ensure that necessary trips are served," Ugay said.

"Our worry is that they will resume partial operations but it will still be very lacking. So the government must provide alternatives. Discuss all transport alternatives holistically. That way we see the bigger picture." — with reports from Ian Nicolas Cigaral