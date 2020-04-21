COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
COVID-19 treatment facility at Pier 15 now operational
(Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:05 p.m.) — The COVID-19 treatment facility at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Pier 15, Manila started operations on Tuesday.

The Department of Transportation launched the facility eight days after the government started retrofitting the terminal, which has been idled by the suspension of sea trips, on April 13.

The Philippine Coast Guard, Maritime Industry Authority, Philippine Ports Authority and other members of the private sector helped in commissioning the facility.

The facility has 211 cubicles that can accommodate from mild to severe cases of COVID-19.

It is equipped with hospital beds, portalets, cargo containers for showers and open-air dining facilities, the PCG said in a release.

Nurses’ stations will be set up outside.

"The facility is fitted with airtight doors to prevent aerosols containing the COVID-19 coronavirus from spreading," PCG added.

Its interiors meanwhile were designed with open spaces that would be conducive to patients' healing, it added. Airconditioning units are also provided although doors and windows may be opened "to let fresh air in regularly as prescribed by health experts in the treatment of patients."

This new facility will operate alongside ships that have been set up to serve as quarantine vessels for repatriated seafarers and Overseas Filipino Workers who will undergo isolation for 14 days upon arrival in the country.

The two 2Go ships docked at Pier 15 serving as quarantine vessels started operating on April 12, PCG said.

Hontiveros calls for ‘BalikBayani reintegration program’

In a separate release on Monday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros called for the crafting of a reintegration program for repatriated OFWs who will lose their income due to the pandemic.

Hontiveros visited OFWs staying at quarantine vessels docked at Pier 15 and handed out food packs and hygiene kits.

The senator is one of those who responded to an ABS-CBN report on OFWs who complained of a "filthy and unhygienic" hotel in Quezon City where they are completing their 14-day quarantine.

She also brought food and hygiene kits to repatriates on the 2GO ships after complaints that there was a shortage of supplies aboard.

Hontiveros pointed out that thousands of Filipino families dependent on OFWs, especially those working in the tourism industry, cruise ships and seafarers, lost their source of income.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has so far repatriated 16,682 OFWs—13,213 of whom are seafarers while 3,468 are land-based.

She said the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Labor and Employment “should work with local government units to ensure that systems are in place to support returning OFWs.”

“A welfare fund can be established as a source of ‘pantawid’ for their families’ loss of income in the months to come,” she added.

Hontiveros also asked the Department of Social Welfare and Development to include OFW families in the Social Amelioration Program. — Kristine Joy Patag

