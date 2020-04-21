Returning OFWs now required to take COVID-19 rapid tests

MANILA, Philippines — Overseas Filipino workers returning to the country will now be required to undergo rapid antibody testing for the novel coronavirus, the government’s coronavirus task force announced Tuesday.
The measure approved by the task force on Monday will apply to both land-based and sea-based migrant workers who will arrive in the Philippines.
“Sea-based OFW on board cruise ships who have been issued with a clean bill of health by the Bureau of Quarantine upon presentation of certificate of completion of 14-day quarantine issued at the point of origin immediately before departure shall nevertheless be subjected to a rapid antibody testing,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.
According to the World Health Organization, which says rapid antibody tests have limited utility for clinical diagnosis, "these test kits detect the presence of antibodies in the blood of people believed to have been infected with COVID-19."
Aside from the mandatory rapid testing, OFWs are now also required to undergo a 14-day facility-based quarantine upon their return to the country.
Prior to the announcement, OFWs were either transported to quarantine facilities to isolate or were only required to undergo self-quarantine.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has so far repatriated 16,682 OFWs—13,213 of whom are seafarers, while 3,469 are land-based.
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 170,042, according to a tally from US-based John Hopkins University. More than 2.4 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the pathogen first emerged in China in December last year.
In the Philippines, the virus has already affected 6,459 individuals, including 613 recoveries and 428 fatalities.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Bureau of Corrections reports that 18 inmates and one staff tested positive for COVID-19 at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.
Those who tested positive for the disease have mild symptoms while some are asymptomatic, according to BuCor.
"They are now being monitored and given vitamins, medicines and food supplements to strengthen their immune system," BuCor said in a statement.
All arriving overseas Filipino workers will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and will be subject to rapid antibody testing for COVID-19.
"Provided, that sea-based OFWs onboard cruise ships who have been issued with a Clean Bill of Health by the Bureau of Quarantine, upon presentation of a certificate of completion of 14-day quarantine issued at the point of origin immediately before departure, shall nevertheless be subjected to a rapid antibody testing and shall be managed in accordance with the aforementioned Department Memorandum," IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles says.
The Department of Education is eyeing to move the opening of classes to August, Secretary Leonor Briones tells CNN Philippines' "The Source".
"We're considering the possibility of Saturday classes, pero hindi face-to-face. Students can do this at home," Briones said.
On holding graduation rites amid the COVID-19 crisis, the DepEd chief said schools can hold e-graduation rites as long as they comply with Department of Health guidelines.
Malacañang is leaving it to local government units to decide whether to lift the liquor ban while Luzon is under enhanced community quarantine.
A group of liquor makers has urged the government to lift the total ban on alcoholic beverages, saying it would negatively affect the industry and its workers.
In its letter to the trade department, the Center for Alcohol Research and Development Foundation Inc. said the industry may not survive if the ban continues.
The restriction, the group said, "effectively drives out the industry from the market and unduly forfeits the capital which had already been invested in the products already produced and bottled for distribution."
Asked whether the government the appeal of liquor makers to lift the ban imposed in some areas, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said local executives have the authority to decide on the matter.
"The liquor ban is imposed, if I'm not mistaken, by different LGUs," Roque said.
"There are some areas in Metro Manila that do not have a liquor ban. We will just let the local mayors decide on that," he added.
Some local governments implement a total liquor ban to prevent crowding and to ensure that social distancing are observed. — The STAR/Alexis Romero
Volunteers from Tulong Anakpawis and Sagip Kanayunan who were set to distribute relief to urban poor residents in Norzagaray, Bulacan were stopped at a checkpoint on Sunday morning, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas says in an alert.
It also says five volunteers were brought to the Norzagaray Municipal Police Station.
"Relief efforts have been conducted in close coordination with KMP-affiliated peasant organizations in Bulacan since the beginning of the lockdown," SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) says in a separate alert.
"Organizations would directly purchase fresh produce from farmers in San Jose del Monte and Norzagaray for distribution to different communities, and would also bring relief packs to these farmers for needs they cannot grow in the agricultural land they till and struggle for," the group also says.
The volunteers were supposed to distribute "nutri-lief bags" to fisherfolks and farm workers.
The bags are marked with calls for free mass testing and contain basic goods like rice, vegetables, condiments, coffee, eggs, soap, alcohol, and vitamins.
- Latest
- Trending