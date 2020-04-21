Recoveries rise to 654 as COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 6,599

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines confirmed 140 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the archipelago to 6,599.

Cases continue to pile up as the entire Luzon, including outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, entered the sixth week of the enhanced community quarantine put in place to stem the spread of the contagion.

The Department of Health listed 41 more recoveries, pushing the total number of patients who survived the coronavirus disease to 654.

Nine more people died from the highly-contagious illness. The nation’s death toll stood at 437 as of Tuesday.

Currently, there are 17 accredited testing centers across the country. With 40 more laboratories awaiting accreditation, the DOH aims to begin its targeted 8,000 tests daily by the end of April.

Nearly 60,000 tests have been carried out by the government since late January.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China late last year, has so far infected over 2.4 million people around the globe and killed 170,042.

