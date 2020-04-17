LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute sets up a tent which was converted into a receiving area for medical workers to screen possible COVID-19 patients in Quezon City on April 2, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
DOH: 766 health workers tested positive for COVID-19
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than 700 healthcare workers in the Philippines have contracted the new coronavirus while leading the country’s fight against the spread of the contagion.

The Department of Health on Friday said 766 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the number, 339 are physicians, while 242 are nurses.

The department did not indicate the professions of the remaining 185 individuals who were included in the count.

At least 22 doctors have died from the highly-contagious disease, DOH added.

Healthcare workers represent 13% of the country's confirmed cases, which stood at 5,878 as of Friday. 

Medical workers in the country are dealing with the surge in the numbers of COVID-19 patients, while also facing a lack of protective gear and the fear they could be virus carriers too.

The DOH earlier amended its protocol, allowing healthcare workers who exhibit flu-like symptoms to get tested.

Out of the over 2.1 million infected individuals across the globe, more than 145,000 have died from the coronavirus pandemic. 

