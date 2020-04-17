LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Ambulance personnel arrive at a park during a mass testing of residents for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a park in Quezon City, suburban Manila on April 15, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Philippines posts 487 recoveries as COVID-19 cases hit 5,878
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:45 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded another big increase in the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease, with 52 new recoveries logged Friday. 

The new figure, however, was lower than the record-high 82 recoveries reported on Thursday. In total, 487 people have been cleared of the virus. 

The Philippines now has 5,878 confirmed infections after 218 additional cases were detected.

Meanwhile, 25 more people have died from the disease, raising the national death toll to 387. 

The country has a case fatality rate of 6.6%—slightly higher than the global average. 

Sixty-nine percent of the nation’s confirmed infections or 4,059 were detected in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila. There are 1,348 infections in the rest of Luzon, 152 in Visayas and 149 in Mindanao. Some 170 cases are still up for validation.

The number of individuals who have been tested stood at 42,215 as of Thursday. 

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology announced Friday that nine inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as calls for release of the elderly, sick and vulnerable prisoners mount.

The quarantine of Luzon was extended until April 30, with only essential workers and people buying necessities or medicine allowed to go outside their homes.

Out of the over 2.1 million infected individuals across the globe, more than 145,000 have died from the coronavirus pandemic. 

April 17, 2020 - 4:03pm

The Department of Health reports, 218 new cases of COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 5,878.

52 new recovies and 25 new deaths are recorded.

April 17, 2020 - 1:38pm

Watchdog Human Rights Watch says the government should act urgently to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease inside the country's overcrowded prisons before it’s too late.

"Finding that the coronavirus has infected 18 inmates and personnel at the Quezon City Jail shows why it’s so critical the government actively pursues early release of detainees charged with low-level, nonviolent offenses, as well as the sick and older inmates," says Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch in a statement.

April 17, 2020 - 11:59am

China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan abruptly raises its death toll by 50 percent to a total of 3,869, admitting that many cases were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely.

The adjustment, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, adds 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, where the global pandemic emerged and which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. — AFP

April 17, 2020 - 11:27am

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology says nine detainees at the Quezon City jail tested positive for COVID-19.

April 17, 2020 - 9:40am

The IMF approves nearly $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Pakistan to help it weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While uncertainty remains high, the near-term economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to be significant, giving rise to large fiscal and external financing needs," the international lender says in a statement. — AFP

