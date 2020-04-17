Philippines posts 487 recoveries as COVID-19 cases hit 5,878

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:45 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded another big increase in the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease, with 52 new recoveries logged Friday.

The new figure, however, was lower than the record-high 82 recoveries reported on Thursday. In total, 487 people have been cleared of the virus.

The Philippines now has 5,878 confirmed infections after 218 additional cases were detected.

Meanwhile, 25 more people have died from the disease, raising the national death toll to 387.

The country has a case fatality rate of 6.6%—slightly higher than the global average.

Sixty-nine percent of the nation’s confirmed infections or 4,059 were detected in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila. There are 1,348 infections in the rest of Luzon, 152 in Visayas and 149 in Mindanao. Some 170 cases are still up for validation.

The number of individuals who have been tested stood at 42,215 as of Thursday.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology announced Friday that nine inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as calls for release of the elderly, sick and vulnerable prisoners mount.

The quarantine of Luzon was extended until April 30, with only essential workers and people buying necessities or medicine allowed to go outside their homes.

Out of the over 2.1 million infected individuals across the globe, more than 145,000 have died from the coronavirus pandemic.