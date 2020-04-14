LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A healthcare worker waves to residents who show support to frontliners.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
DOH to hire 857 new health workers to help in COVID-19 fight
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 11:19am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health will hire 857 more healthcare workers to beef up its manpower as the Philippines faces a surge in the number of individuals infected with the new coronavirus.

In his latest report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Department of Budget and Management approved the DOH’s request for the engagement of additional healthcare workers.

The new healthcare personnel will be hired as contract of service workers. They will be deployed to the Lung Center of the Philippines, the Philippine General Hospital and the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Medical—hospitals designated as COVID-19 referral facilities.

Majority of the additional manpower are nurses at 267, followed by nursing assistants at 204 and ward assistants at 118. The government will also hire 85 respiratory therapists, 82 medical officers, 36 ambulance drivers, 35 radiologic technologists and 30 medical equipment technicians.

The hiring of additional contract of service workers will cost the DOH P35.823 monthly, according to the report.

The agency on Monday said it would deploy 300 volunteer medical technologists, molecular biologists, laboratory technicians and researchers. Currently, there are 15 certified laboratories for COVID-19 testing across the archipelago.

“The additional manpower translates to longer lab hours and hence more tests,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a briefing Tuesday.

The expanded testing for COVID-19 is expected to start Tuesday, with the government targeting to conduct 8,000 tests by the end of the month.

The Philippines has so far reported 4,832 COVID-19 infections. Of the figure, 315 have died, while 242 have recovered.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID mass testing begins in Metro Manila today
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Mass testing for coronavirus disease 2019 infection begins today as scheduled, a day after Manila and Quezon City kicked off...
Headlines
fbfb
Tuguegarao pastor nabbed for holding Easter mass
By Raymund Catindig | 11 hours ago
A pastor and his followers including barangay officials were arrested for breaching the enhanced community quarantine to prevent...
Headlines
fbfb
Task Force studying selective quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government is studying a “selective quarantine” in Luzon, but it is still considering its impact on public...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators back sale of military assets for COVID fight
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senators backed yesterday suggestions to sell some idle military properties to help fund programs to address the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Harry Roque back as presidential spokesperson
23 hours ago
Lawyer Harry Roque is returning as the spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte. 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
27 minutes ago
76 inmates in BuCor facilities isolated for suspected COVID-19 infection
By Kristine Joy Patag | 27 minutes ago
Inside the Philippines’ overcrowded prison facilities, 76 inmates are placed under isolation for possible infection...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte orders immediate purchase of rapid COVID-19 test kits
1 hour ago
In a late night speech Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he “will take the risk” and order the procurement...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
FULL TEXT: Duterte's April 13 talk to the people on COVID-19 pandemic
2 hours ago
I will start by saying to my countrymen I hope you had a very good ex --- I would say communion with God during Easter.
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Roque returns, replaces Panelo as Duterte spokesman
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
He’s back.
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
IATF wants health workers’ deployment ban lifted
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government policymaking body on the coronavirus disease 2019 has recommended the lifting of the deployment ban on health...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with