Philippines’ coronavirus deaths exceed 300 as infections approach 5,000

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:59 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded 18 new fatalities related to the coronavirus outbreak Monday, raising the national death toll to 315.
The number of deaths was lower than the previous day’s toll of 50.
The Department of Health also reported 284 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed infections to 4,932.
The department also announced 45 new recoveries—a record-high. In total, 242 individuals have been cleared of the illness.
Meanwhile, a total of 3,082 patients are still being treated in hospitals.
DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said Monday that the coronavirus crisis in the country may last until January 2021 if no intervention is done.
There are now 15 testing facilities across the archipelago. Over 35,804 individuals have been tested.
The agency added that there are now 75 designated COVID-19 hospitals nationwide that can house 3,194 patients as well as temporary treatment and monitoring facilities with total bed capacity of 4,413.
No new deaths among Filipinos abroad
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday reported six new cases of Filipinos infected with COVID-19 abroad, driving the tally to 660. Of the figure, 192 have recovered.
The death toll still stands at 84 after no new fatality was logged.
More than 1.8 million declared cases have been recorded in over 190 countries and territories since the virus first emerged in central China late last year. The worldwide death toll rose to over 114,000.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that she tested negative for coronavirus disease a week after confirming that she was infected with the deadly virus.
In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita Monday morning, Briones says Health Secretary Francisco Duque III texted her that she got a negative result.
"It seems like I had a death sentence but was pardoned at the last minute," Briones said in a separate interview with Dobol B sa News TV.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases will form "social distancing" teams composed of military and police personnel to enforce physical distancing at public markets.
This comes after reports over the weekend of people flocking to public markets over the weekend. Overcrowding increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The Navotas Fish Port Complex reopens Sunday, April 12, the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Fisheries Development Authority says in a release, adding it has disinfected and cleaned the halls of the complex and the roads leading to it.
"We are happy to inform the public that they can come back to the Navotas fish port tomorrow on Easter Sunday to resume their trading operations," PFDA General Manager Glen Pangapalan says in a release on Saturday.
The following protocols will be in force at the fish port:
- Mandatory wearing of face masks and other personal protective equipment
- Physical distancing
- No smoking
The fish port was closed Saturday for cleaning and disinfection.
A solon appeals to the Inter-Agency Task Force to recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte "an across-the-board freeze on all rentals, utilities rate hikes, and service charges of government and the private sector."
Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera says the move will help families and businesses to recover from the economic and social impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
The freeze should be until December 2020, the solon adds.
