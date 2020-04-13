Philippines’ coronavirus deaths exceed 300 as infections approach 5,000

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:59 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded 18 new fatalities related to the coronavirus outbreak Monday, raising the national death toll to 315.

The number of deaths was lower than the previous day’s toll of 50.

The Department of Health also reported 284 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed infections to 4,932.

The department also announced 45 new recoveries—a record-high. In total, 242 individuals have been cleared of the illness.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,082 patients are still being treated in hospitals.

DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said Monday that the coronavirus crisis in the country may last until January 2021 if no intervention is done.

There are now 15 testing facilities across the archipelago. Over 35,804 individuals have been tested.

The agency added that there are now 75 designated COVID-19 hospitals nationwide that can house 3,194 patients as well as temporary treatment and monitoring facilities with total bed capacity of 4,413.

No new deaths among Filipinos abroad

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday reported six new cases of Filipinos infected with COVID-19 abroad, driving the tally to 660. Of the figure, 192 have recovered.

The death toll still stands at 84 after no new fatality was logged.

More than 1.8 million declared cases have been recorded in over 190 countries and territories since the virus first emerged in central China late last year. The worldwide death toll rose to over 114,000.

