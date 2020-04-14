Duterte orders immediate purchase of rapid COVID-19 test kits

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the “immediate” purchase of rapid test kits for the new coronavirus to boost the country’s testing capability despite the lack of guidelines from health authorities.
In a late night speech Monday, Duterte said he “will take the risk” and order the procurement of the rapid test kits despite the absence of clearance from the country’s Food and Drug Administration and approval from the Health and Technology and Assessment Council.
“I’m clearing the way. I will ask Secretary [Francisco] Duque to talk to the people in charge, si Secretary [Carlito] Galvez. And they can proceed to buy it immediately as fast as you can really to the procurement at this time,” he said.
But the DOH cannot directly procure the rapid test kits due to the absence of approval from the Health Technology Assessment Council, a group of health experts tasked to facilitate provision of financing and recommendations on health technologies to be financed.
Section 34 of the Universal Health Care Act states that “investments on any health technology or development of any benefit package by the DOH and PhilHealth shall be used on the positive recommendations of the HTA.”
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the government could bypass the restrictions by ordering the Office of Civil Defense to make the purchase.
“So hindi lang pwede ang DOH and PhilHealth but because we are in the state of calamity, OCD can do the purchase,” the spokesperson of the government’s coronavirus task force.
Need to buy both rapid test kits and PCR-based kits
National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government will need to purchase 900,000 polymerase chain reaction-based kits to confirm the validity of results obtained from the use of rapid test kits.
PCR-based kits are expected to cost around P3.2 billion. Galvez said the government is eyeing to buy two million rapid test kits but the approximate cost of the said kits is not yet available.
The DOH earlier said it does not recommend the use of rapid test kits because such kits can produce false positive and false negative.
DFA Director General Eric Domingo earlier said that while rapid test kits yield faster results that PCR-based kits, a trained health professional should evaluate and interpret the results.
"We have to be very cautious is using these rapid test kits because they measure antibodies and not the viral load itself. The body takes time to develop antibodies and this might give a negative result for patients who have been infected but bodies have not yet developed antibodies," Domingo said in a statement released March 30.
The Philippine College of Physicians and the Philippine Society of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, in a joint position paper, said using rapid antibody tests may pose harm to healthcare workers and the public through false reassurance and inadvertent exposure.
According to the World Health Organization, which says the tests have limited utility for clinical diagnosis, "these test kits detects the presence of antibodies in the blood of people believed to have been infected with COVID-19."
Last month, the country’s Food and Drug Administration approved the use of five rapid tests for COVID-19 but stressed that a confirmatory PCR-based test is still required.
The Philippines has so far reported 4,932 COVID-19 infections, with 315 deaths and 242 recoveries.
There are now 15 testing facilities across the archipelago. Over 35,804 individuals have been tested. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the bill that grants him special powers to address the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines. Bookmark this page for updates.
Finance chief Sonny Dominguez says the Philippines is financially prepared until the end of May as the government extends the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine until April 30.
In an interview with CNN Philippines' "The Source", Dominguez said the second tranche of government assistance to the vulnerable sector will be done in May.
"We are in a strong financial position to take the hit from the coronavirus crisis," Dominguez told CNN Philippines.
The goverment should "conduct a speedy review" of what state-owned assets can be sold off quickly to fund measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says.
The statement comes after President Rodrigo Duterte said he will sell government property as a last resort if the government cannot raise enough money for COVID-19 response and for aid to those affected by the lockdowns across the country.
"Better utilization of these state assets is long overdue as a national policy," Drilon says.
"As I said before,the government does not have to look far to raise additional revenues. There are ‘low-hanging fruits’ the government can immediately tap to provide the much-needed resources for our country to survive this pandemic," he also says.
He says the government can privatize the legal gambling industry, which says is an "untapped 'goldmine' that can generate up to P300 billion in fresh revenues yearly."
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has released aid to 3.78 million beneficiaries, the bulk of whom are from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.
Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista says only 54,160 of its beneficiaries are not from the 4Ps program, which usually provides cash incentives for poor Filipinos to keep their children in school and to bring them to health centers.
The department has disbursed P16.35 billion to the 4Ps beneficiaries and another P335 million to the non-4Ps.
The Philippines launches an online emergency response system that will help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
The National Task Force against COVID-19 signed a memorandum of agreement with Manila-based developer Multisys to create a website and application called StaySafe.ph.
The online platform "encourages people to report their health condition as well as those of their family members."
The Department of Information and Communcations Technology and the Philippine National Police have formed "Task Force COVID Kontra Peke", which is tasked with "preventing and reporting fake news."
In a release, DICT says its "Cybersecurity Bureau through the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-PH) is charged with technical assistance on information sharing and analysis for law enforcement agencies, including the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation."
