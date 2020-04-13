Harry Roque back as presidential spokesperson

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights lawyer Harry Roque is returning as the spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte.

This was confirmed Monday morning by now former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who will retain his current post as the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel.

Related Stories Roque stands by past posts but having opinions not part of new job

Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Queenie Rodulfo added that Roque is set to hold the same position he formerly held, presidential spokesperson with the rank of secretary.

Roque confirmed to Philstar.com that his new designation would be effective as early as this afternoon.

Roque formerly resigned from his post to pursue a seat in the Senate despite a warning from the chief executive that he would not win the senatorial race.

He eventually backed out of the 2019 senatorial race after being diagnosed with an "unstable angina coronary disease."

During his initial tenure as the president's spokesman, Roque's pronouncements were noted to contradict those of his earlier post as a human rights lawyer, during which he represented victims of the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, among others. — Franco Luna with reports from Kristine Joy Patag and The STAR/Alexis Romero