Despite the the stern warning by the authorities to pray and stay home in line with the on-going enhanced community quarantine, devotees still go to the Quiapo Church to offer prayers as part of their devotion to the Jesus of the Black Nazarene.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
DOH: COVID-19 cases reach 4,648, deaths at 297
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2020 - 4:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday afternoon recorded an additional 220 cases of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), driving the official tally to 4,648. 

The department also documented 40 recoveries and 50 deaths—the highest single-day influxes reported for both—bringing their totals to 197 and 297 respectively and leaving the number of active cases in the Philippines at 4,154. 

On Saturday, the department also recorded another 233 more local cases of the new pathogen, bringing the official tally to 4,428 from the previous count of 4,195.

That same day, veteran broadcast journalist Arnold Clavio posted a claim that a Metro Manila hospital was being ordered to conceal its COVID-19 death toll.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III later denied that such an order was ever issued by the department, but that the DOH would be investigating the hospital in question after Clavio supposedly disclosed the hospital to him. 

The health department on Saturday also released new guidelines for the detection of new cases of the virus, which no longer classify patients without symptoms as persons under monitoring. 

As of this writing, there are also a total of 1,780,271 recorded cases along with 108,822 deaths linked to the virus globally, according to Worldometers. 

Mainland Luzon has now been under enhanced community quarantine for a month, severely restricting movement and largely leaving vulnerable sectors grappling with uncertainty indoors. 

This is expected to go on for at least another three weeks after the task force behind the government’s response to the virus opted to extend the lockdown until April 30.

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.

The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).
 

