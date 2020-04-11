No order to conceal COVID-19 deaths — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Saturday afternoon said the Department of Health never ordered any hospital to hide their figures on COVID-19 deaths, in response to a claim in a viral post by veteran broadcast journalist Arnold Clavio that circulated on social media earlier today.

“The DOH did NOT and will NEVER issue a directive for hospitals to conceal the number of COVID-19 deaths. Mr. Clavio disclosed to me the hospital allegedly involved in this issue and we will investigate IMMEDIATELY,” Duque said in a statement posted on social media, tagging the said journalist.



Earlier today, Clavio posted on Instagram that an unnamed Metro Manila hospital was concealing its COVID-19 death toll as ordered.

“Sa isang ospital sa Metro Manila, may utos na huwag nang magbilang ng namamatay dahil sa COVID-19. Ayon sa isang frontliner, nakakatakot ang situwasyon dahil nagkalat sa hallway ng ospital ang mga bangkay,” the post read.

(In a Metro Manila hospital, there’s an order not to count the number of fatalities due to COVID-19. According to a frontliner, the situation is harrowing since corpses are scattered in the hospital’s hallway.)

Ten people were reportedly dying each day, with one ward supposedly containing as many as 20 patients positive for the coronavirus disease.

“Sa China, kaya lumala ang krisis dahil hindi nagsabi ng totoo sa nangyari ang kanilang gobyerno....Maging tapat para di na kumalat,” Clavio wrote, tagging Duque in his post.

(In China, the health crisis worsened because its government did not tell the truth...Be honest so that it won’t spread.)

“Ano ang totoong situwasyon sa Pilipinas? Bakit kailangan na hindi na i-census o bilangin ang mga namatay sa COVID-19?”

(What is the actual situation in the Philippines? Why is there a need to no longer census or count those who died of COVID-19?)

Meanwhile, the Health department appealed to Filipinos to "exercise discretion when sharing information, to fact-check and verify first through DOH's official channels and legitimate sources.”

“All hospitals and health centers are mandated to report on consultations and/or admissions and the status thereof that fit the COVID-19 case definitions...We are committed to providing the public with verified, evidence-based information,” the DOH said in a Saturday afternoon statement.

It is also coordinating with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government units to "ensure that guidelines on the management of the dead are properly followed."

The public is encouraged to report similar incidents to the Health department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).