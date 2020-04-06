Philippines to start daily production of 10,000 PPEs after Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — Apparel exporters in the Philippines will start producing medical grade personal protective equipment for the healthcare workers leading the country’s fight against the new coronavirus.
Healthcare workers in the Philippines deal with a shortage of supplies such as masks, suits and protective gear, making frontliners even more susceptible to the virus while treating patients.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the spokesperson of the government’s coronavirus task force, announced Monday that member companies of the Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines can produce 10,000 PPEs a day.
“Raw materials for these will be shipped in by this week and the roll out of production at the garment factories will immediately start after the Holy Week,” Nograles said Monday.
The PPE coveralls to be produced can be used even in operating rooms, COVID-19 positive wards and intensive care units. The PPEs were tested by the Department of Health and the Philippine General Hospital.
The DOH purchased one million sets of PPE worth P1.8 billion, which will be given to health workers in COVID-19 referral hospitals. Each set of PPE contains head gear, goggles, N95 masks, gloves, apron and gown.
The first batch of the procured PPE sets arrived last week, while the remaining 985,000 sets will arrive between April 6 and 24.
Firm eyes 2 million face masks each month
A medical equipment manufacturer based at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga is eyeing to produce two million face masks each month once it resolves its shortage in manpower.
Yuki Yokoi, president of Yokoisada Philippines Corp., said that the firm is currently only producing at 20% of its total maximum capacity. It can produce up to 10 million face masks with a full manpower capacity of 300 workers.
“We are hopeful that once the enhanced community quarantine is lifted on April 14, we can produce more face masks,” Yokoi said
Yokoisada currently has 100 regular employees with 50 regularly reporting for work while observing quarantine guidelines.
The Department of Trade and Industry assured the company additional manpower will be supplied in the coming weeks to reach maximum production.
The DTI will distribute the face masks to Philippine hospitals and other pharmaceutical firms to supply the rising demand for PPEs.
The new coronavirus has so far infected 3,246 people in the Philippines—152 of whom have died. — with report from Camille Diola, photo from Clark-based Yokoisada Philippines Corp.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
President Rodrigo Duterte issues an administrative order authorizing the grant of special risk allowance (SRA) to frontline healthcare workers during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Administrative Order 28 directs national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations and local government units to grant a one-time SRA, equivalent to a maximum of 25% of monthly basic salary, to public health workers.
This covers medical, allied medical and other necessary personnel assigned in hospitals and healthcare facilities directly catering to or in contact with COVID-19 patients, persons under investigation or persons under monitoring.
Lawyer Rico Quicho files a complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel for breaching quarantine protocols and placing medical frontliners and others at risk of contracting COVID-19 at the Makati Medical Center and a supermarket in Taguig.
"At 11:47 AM today (April 6, 2020), I filed with the Department of Justice ("DOJ") through electronic mail, a Letter-Complaint against Senator Koko Pimentel detailing the clear facts and circumstances that establish his direct violation of RA No. 11332 and its implementing rules and other DOH regulations," Quicho says in a statement.
The Department of Interior and Local Government on Monday releases a call for LGUs to come up with ordinances requiring constituents to wear face masks outside their homes.
It does not seem, however, that the Philippine government will provide the public medically approved face masks.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says at a press briefing that handkerchiefs, do-it-yourself masks and face shields and improvised masks can be used.
President Rodrigo Duterte and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will consider the recommendations of all experts before deciding whether to lift or extend the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Cabinet Secretary and IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the factors considered before making the decision would be the trends in the COVID-19 epidemiological curve, capacity of the healthcare system, social factors, economic factors and security factors.
"Di ko po masasabi ngayon kung kailan nila ia-announce ang desisyon tungkol sa ECQ, pero makakasiguro kayo na sa desisyon na ito, papakinggan po ng IATF at ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat ng mga experts bago makarating sa napakaimportanteng desisyon na ito," Nograles said at the Laging Handa virtual briefing Monday.
Government buildings at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac have been refurbished and converted into a 1,000-bed hospital, IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles says.
NTF COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez also reports that the Rizal Stadium will be ready by this week with a capacity of 200 beds and the World Trade Center will also hold 500 beds and will have living quarters for health workers once finished.
"Sec. Galvez also reports that many LGUs have also stepped up efforts to provide quarantine areas in their respective localities, and we will report on the same in the days ahead," Nograles says at the Laging Handa virtual briefing.
