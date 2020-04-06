STAR launches COVID-19 info drive

MANILA, Philippines — As the COVID-19 crisis evolves rapidly, the need for essential information and science-based facts remains constant. A coordinated public information campaign is vital in providing Filipinos with clarity and context in the surge of daily statistics about positive cases, deaths and recoveries.

PhilSTAR Media Group (PMG), the country’s biggest print-based multimedia group, launches its COVID-19 WATCH information campaign that aims to provide fact-based reports, important infographics, intelligent analyses and engaging art cards and videos related to the coronavirus pandemic across all PMG platforms.

“Amid all the fake news circulating on social media and the lack of better understanding about the COVID-19 pandemic, PMG takes the initiative to deliver factual, science-driven and hopeful information during this health crisis. Through COVID-19 WATCH, we focus on what matters most — the hard facts to educate the public, helping them decide and take action against the virus while spreading positivity and bayanihan,” PMG EVP Lucien Dy Tioco said.

Under its Tala Para Sa Kapwa fundraising drive, PMG has created a COVID-19 WATCH microsite and special print editions in STAR (see page 9) and BusinessWorld. All COVID-19 WATCH content will be promoted and amplified across PMG's social media channels.

“Having the combined reputation of The Philippine STAR, BusinessWorld, Ang Pilipino STAR Ngayon and The Freeman — each being a media institution for over 30 years — the Group provides the best source of intelligent and reliable news needed during this challenging time. Print’s top and timeless advantage is its credibility as an information source, and we’re proud to continuously harness this as we diversify into various digital channels,” Dy Tioco said.

TALA PARA SA KAPWA

Equally important is aiding underserved and marginalized communities drastically affected by COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown. To this end, everyone is encouraged to join the conversation and donate directly to Tala Para Sa Kapwa, through PMG’s CSR arm Operation Damayan.

Donations may be deposited to Philstar Daily Inc./ Operation Damayan with Metrobank Savings Account No.: 151-7-15152422-9 or through Paymaya at http://pymyco/TalaParaSaKapwa.