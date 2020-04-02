LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this March 24, 2020 photo, Vice President Leni Robredo oversees the preparation of personal protective equipment (PPE) sets that will be delivered to another batch of hospitals. Robredo has personally been in charge of the OVP’s assistance drive for frontliners in the fight against COVID-19, which has since raised more than P40 million, from her office’s funds and a donation drive spearheaded by its Angat Buhay partner, Kaya Natin! Movement.
OVP/Charlie Villegas
Robredo accused of 'competing' with gov't efforts against COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - April 2, 2020 - 1:15pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2: 2:23 p.m.) — The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) is asking the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate Vice President Leni Robredo for actions that they say "compete with" or are "calculated to undermine" the national government's efforts amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

According to PACC Commissioner Manuelito Luna, the Office of the Vice President’s initiatives such as its free shuttle service, its dorm for health workers and its donation of personal protective equipment for health workers on the frontlines "compete" with the Departments of Health and Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), along with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. 

Created under the Office of the President by virtue of Executive Order No. 43, the commission is mandated to "directly assist the president in investigating and/or hearing administrative cases primarily involving graft and corruption against all presidential appointees." 

It is not clear which initiatives Luna believes compete with the government agencies.

As part of its initiatives in fighting the pandemic, the Office of the Vice President opened four dormitories where frontliners were able to stay in for free.

Furthermore, Robredo's office also earlier rolled out shuttles for health workers who have had a hard time getting to and from their work places.

According to Robredo, her office's drive was also able to raise P40.3 million as of Tuesday, which she said was good for around 90,753 sets of PPEs and other supplies for some 6,050 frontline health workers.

READ: Robredo calls for assistance, alternatives for vulnerable sectors amid quarantine

This comes a day after the NBI asked Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto for an explanation on his “alleged violation of Section 6(a) of the Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. (e.g. continuous tricycle operation).”

The health department on Wednesday distributed its first batch of procured PPEs to hospitals accross Luzon. Robredo also organized a donation drive for similar equipment, though the idea competition was never expressed nor established.

The National Action Plan slated to be implemented by the administration to manage the spread of the new pathogen is reportedly going to follow the structure of the NDRRMC, which is the foremost agency tasked with responding to calamities.

For their part, the DSWD is also in the middle of rolling out aid amounting to P5,000 to P8,000 for vulnerable sectors affected by COVID-19, whom the vice president would often call for more support to be given to in online public addresses.

The chief executive has not been shy about his disdain for the vice president. At the start of 2020, he was quoted as saying he would limit her access to information during her time as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs because he did not trust her.

As of this writing, there are currently 2,311 confirmed patients of the new pathogen in the country as of Wednesday afternoon as the death toll rose to 96. Hundreds of new cases have been detected daily since last week owing to enhanced testing capabilities, according to the health department. — Franco Luna

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 2, 2020 - 12:55pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

April 2, 2020 - 12:55pm

Globe Telecom's telemedicine, KonsultaMD, will be hosting free webinars on COVID-19, mental health and other health issues to help Filipinos staying at home amid the enhanced community quarantine.

The webinars will be aired via KonsultaMD’s Facebook account on April 3, 17 and 24 at 8 p.m. 

April 2, 2020 - 9:09am

The coronavirus has killed 884 people over the past 24 hours in the US, a new one-day record for the country with by far the highest number of reported cases anywhere in the world, Johns Hopkins University said Wednesday evening.

That took the total death toll in America to 4,475.

The number of reported cases rose by 25,200 over the past 24 hours to 213,372, said the university's coronavirus tracker.

The grim record for deaths in one day is held by Italy with 969 on March 27. — AFP

April 2, 2020 - 8:36am

The new coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 45,719 people worldwide since its appearance in December in China, according to a tally by AFP from official sources on Wednesday at 1900 GMT.

More than 905,580 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 187 countries and territories since the start of the epidemic. 

The number of detected cases, however, only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries now testing only those cases requiring hospital care. 

Since a tally made on Tuesday, 4,708 new deaths and 77,241 new cases have been recorded worldwide. — AFP

April 2, 2020 - 8:16am

President Donald Trump says that US authorities will evacuate passengers from a stranded cruise ship due to dock in Florida after being barred from several South American countries because of a coronavirus outbreak aboard.

Trump said the US was "sending medical teams on board the ship" and taking people off, with foreigners being sent home.

"We're taking the Canadians off and giving them to Canadian authorities," he said. "Same thing with the UK." — AFP

April 1, 2020 - 8:01pm

Authorities say the coronavirus death toll in Spain surged over 9,000 on Wednesday after a record 864 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 100,000 mark.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 9,053 lives and the number of confirmed cases reaching 102,136. — AFP

