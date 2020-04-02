Robredo accused of 'competing' with gov't efforts against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2: 2:23 p.m.) — The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) is asking the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate Vice President Leni Robredo for actions that they say "compete with" or are "calculated to undermine" the national government's efforts amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

According to PACC Commissioner Manuelito Luna, the Office of the Vice President’s initiatives such as its free shuttle service, its dorm for health workers and its donation of personal protective equipment for health workers on the frontlines "compete" with the Departments of Health and Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), along with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Created under the Office of the President by virtue of Executive Order No. 43, the commission is mandated to "directly assist the president in investigating and/or hearing administrative cases primarily involving graft and corruption against all presidential appointees."

It is not clear which initiatives Luna believes compete with the government agencies.

As part of its initiatives in fighting the pandemic, the Office of the Vice President opened four dormitories where frontliners were able to stay in for free.

Furthermore, Robredo's office also earlier rolled out shuttles for health workers who have had a hard time getting to and from their work places.

According to Robredo, her office's drive was also able to raise P40.3 million as of Tuesday, which she said was good for around 90,753 sets of PPEs and other supplies for some 6,050 frontline health workers.

As of 6PM today, we've reached the P40M mark!!! This was made possible by your continued generosity. Maraming, maraming salamat po:heart:



We've sent PPE sets to Samar Island, and more will make their way to some parts of Visayas and Mindanao starting tomorrow:flag-ph: pic.twitter.com/xfOw9W1ap9 — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) March 31, 2020

READ: Robredo calls for assistance, alternatives for vulnerable sectors amid quarantine

This comes a day after the NBI asked Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto for an explanation on his “alleged violation of Section 6(a) of the Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. (e.g. continuous tricycle operation).”

The health department on Wednesday distributed its first batch of procured PPEs to hospitals accross Luzon. Robredo also organized a donation drive for similar equipment, though the idea competition was never expressed nor established.

The National Action Plan slated to be implemented by the administration to manage the spread of the new pathogen is reportedly going to follow the structure of the NDRRMC, which is the foremost agency tasked with responding to calamities.

For their part, the DSWD is also in the middle of rolling out aid amounting to P5,000 to P8,000 for vulnerable sectors affected by COVID-19, whom the vice president would often call for more support to be given to in online public addresses.

The chief executive has not been shy about his disdain for the vice president. At the start of 2020, he was quoted as saying he would limit her access to information during her time as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs because he did not trust her.

As of this writing, there are currently 2,311 confirmed patients of the new pathogen in the country as of Wednesday afternoon as the death toll rose to 96. Hundreds of new cases have been detected daily since last week owing to enhanced testing capabilities, according to the health department. — Franco Luna

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.