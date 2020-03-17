LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Leni Robredo delivers an address in a video released on her official Facebook page.
Screengrab / Office of the Vice President
Robredo calls for assistance, alternatives for vulnerable sectors amid quarantine
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 6:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo in a video released on Tuesday evening called for more social safety nets for the poorest Filipinos affected by a month of quarantine. 

The vice president appealed to the private sector to provide meals and financial aid to affected barangays and communities.

Robredo backed the strategy of social distancing to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) but called attention to those who would be left vulnerable by the tactic, including low-wage earners and senior citizens. 

"Protect the vulnerable. I'm one with President Duterte's call to observe social distancing, but we cannot leave the poor behind," she said in Filipino.

She also called for a "whole of society" approach against the virus.

"Social distancing measure require huge sacrifices, but it will only be effective if everyone abides by it," Robredo added.

The vice president also reiterated a number of recommendations she made in an earlier address, including:

  • Benefits, cash transfers and pension for those in need 
  • Providing basic needs such as sanitation items and supplies for food banks, especially for poorer communities
  • Providing financial assistance to indigent citizens losing income and affected by quarantine measures, among others 
  • Clearer information on public hospitals that capable of accepting those with severe symptoms
  • Expediting the process of releasing testing kits developed by local scientists
  • Natonal government setting up temporary isolation facilities 
  • Acquiring more protective equipment for over 2,400 health workers working the frontlines against the new pathogen

Robredo called for a clearer flow of information from the administration so as not to cause panic. 

She said her office will distribute over P11.4 million worth of funds to aid the government's response and gather P17.3 million in donations.

The Department of Labor and Employment has said that regular workers could be hired to disinfect school and government buildings, while others could use their leave credits for the quarantine.

As of this writing, there are a total of 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country after the Department of Health confirmed 45 new patients.  

"We respond to the worst of times with the best of ourselves," she said. "We Filipinos who can hurdle this trial."

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte admin rolls out P27.1B war chest vs COVID-19
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
The Duterte administration’s economic team announced Monday night a much-awaited spending plan amounting to P27.1 billion...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
22 hours ago
Headlines
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(13th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
2 hours ago
Headlines
Luzon airports to be closed on Friday, March 20
10 hours ago
All airports in Luzon will be closed once the 72-hour window provided by authorities ends, the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms community transmission of COVID-19 in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that the novel coronavirus disease situation in the country has entered community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
Agencies to implement price controls as Philippines enters state of calamity over COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 9 minutes ago
The circular was signed a day after Duterte declared a state of calamity throughout the country for six months due to the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
CHED tells universities to 'be lenient, help students' as classes shift online
1 hour ago
Prospero De Vera III, CHED chairperson, said he has received complaints from students unable to comply with requirements using...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
With COVID-19 cases rising, Philippines now under state of calamity
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
(2nd update) Proclamation 929 declares a state of calamity for a period of six months unless lifted earlier extended "as circumstances...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOLE: Workers can use leave credits throughout quarantine
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Labor Secretary Bello said similar companies could "very well take care of their workers and employees for the duration of...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
LIST: Fundraisers, donation drives for frontliners fighting the outbreak
2 hours ago
Here is a running list of fundraisers and donation drives to support the frontliners and those in need.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with