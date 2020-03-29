LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
According to the embassy, the new test kits, which were jointly donated by Chinese Embassy in the Philippines and the China Mammoth Foundation, can yield results within three hours.
Release / Chinese Embassy Manila on Twitter
DOH: Test kits from Beijing not inaccurate after all
(Philstar.com) - March 29, 2020 - 2:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Affirming claims made by the Chinese Embassy in Manila that its donated test kits meet World Health Organization (WHO) standards, the Department of Health on Sunday afternoon said that assessments by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine showed that the kits do.

In a statement time stamped noon on Sunday, the DOH said that the faulty test kits mentioned by Health Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire at a press conference on Saturday night referred to another batch of test kits that were set to be donated by another private group. 

READ: DOH sets aside inaccurate donated test kits, assures public only quality tests are used

"The initial 2,000 BGI RT-PCR test kits and the 100,000 Sansure RT-PCR test kits have been assessed [to be] up to par," the DOH said. 

The Chinese Embassy also sent reporters a transcript of a text message sent to them by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Duque confirmed to Philstar.com that he sent the message.

"Hi! There is nothing wrong with the REAL TIME-POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION machine which is used for generating positive or negative result as the case may be!" the text messages to the embassy read. 

READ: Chinese Embassy donates COVID-19 test kits to Philippines

"Again your Test Kits BGI and SANSURE BIOTECHNOLOGY are very good and up to the standards as those which were donated by WHO and approved by our RITM. AGAIN OUR GRATITUDE AND APPRECIATION TO YOU AND THE CHINESE Government." — Franco Luna

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TEST KITS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases swell to 1,075 as Philippines announces record single-day new infection leap
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 272 more local cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ chief changes tune on Koko
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice changed its tune yesterday on the case of Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, after it received...
Headlines
fbfb
DA responds to vegetable SOS
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture started transporting vegetables directly from Benguet to be sold in Metro Manila markets after...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte spends birthday alone, takes greetings by phone
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
President Duterte had to make do with phone call greetings from his children and grandchildren as he turned 75 yesterday while...
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
DOH sets aside inaccurate donated test kits, assures public only quality tests are used
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"The first test kits sent to us by China, that showed only 40-percent accuracy, we did not use because the accuracy rate is...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Chinese Embassy disputes DOH on inaccurate test kits
15 hours ago
"The test kits mentioned by the DOH official on 28 March 2020 during the press briefing were neither tested by [the Research...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Cebu, Laguna close borders
By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
Laguna and Cebu have been placed on lockdown as more coronavirus disease 2019 cases were recorded.
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
MMDA exec tests positive; Pacquiao negative
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Curfew violators won’t be arrested — PNP
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
There will be no arrests and no physical punishments for curfew violators during the enhanced community quarantine period,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with