Warmer days ahead as PAGASA declares start of dry season

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Friday officially declared the start of the dry season.

“The gradual shift of wind direction from northeasterly to easterly over most parts of the country due to the establishment of the high pressure area over the northwestern Pacific Ocean signifies the termination of the northeast monsoon,” PAGASA said.

The termination of the northeast monsoon or amihan means the start of the country’s dry season.

With this development, day-to-day weather across the country will gradually become warmer although isolated thunderstorms are also likely to occur.

The start of the dry season comes as the Philippines is currently preoccupied on controlling the spread of the new coronavirus. As of Thursday afternoon, 217 cases have been detected, including 17 deaths.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered state agencies, universities and government corporations to begin water conservation to “avert a looming water crisis.” He also instructed local chief executives to enact ordinances that will protect water supply during the dry months of March to May.