LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows children swimming in a river.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
Warmer days ahead as PAGASA declares start of dry season
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Friday officially declared the start of the dry season.

“The gradual shift of wind direction from northeasterly to easterly over most parts of the country due to the establishment of the high pressure area over the northwestern Pacific Ocean signifies the termination of the northeast monsoon,” PAGASA said.

The termination of the northeast monsoon or amihan means the start of the country’s dry season.

With this development, day-to-day weather across the country will gradually become warmer although isolated thunderstorms are also likely to occur.

The start of the dry season comes as the Philippines is currently preoccupied on controlling the spread of the new coronavirus. As of Thursday afternoon, 217 cases have been detected, including 17 deaths.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered state agencies, universities and government corporations to begin water conservation to “avert a looming water crisis.” He also instructed local chief executives to enact ordinances that will protect water supply during the dry months of March to May.

PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'We are very scared': With depleting resources, private hospitals appeal for designated COVID-19 facilities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
"If we do not put our act together, the prospect of healthcare delivery systems crashing down is imminent and real. It is...
Headlines
fbfb
National government calls the shots in a crisis, not LGUs — Duterte
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
(Updated) President Rodrigo Duterte in a public address on early Friday morning asserted the authority of the national government...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID test kits airlifted to Visayas, Mindanao
By Jaime Laude | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force has airlifted COVID-19 testing kits to the Visayas and Mindanao as efforts to contain the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
5 hours ago
Headlines
Departing foreigners flock to NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Foreigners swarmed the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 departure area as early as 6 a.m. yesterday to catch...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Warmer days ahead as PAGASA declares start of dry season
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The termination of the northeast monsoon or amihan means the start of the country’s dry season.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Is this martial law? Lawyers' union answers questions on quarantine
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Neither the MMDA, PNP, nor AFP can impose curfews. They can only enforce valid curfews." According to the lawyers' group,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace tells Sison to 'extend hands for peace' as gov't scrambles to contain COVID-19 outbreak
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a statement, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo criticized Sison’s supposed “insensitivity” over...
Headlines
fbfb
Exclusive
Social distancing's victims: In a Luzon quarantine, the disabled are mostly forgotten
Measures to keep a deadly virus at bay ironically leave behind society's most vulnerable.
9 hours ago
Headlines
17 hours ago
60-day price freeze set
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
To prevent people from taking undue advantage of others during the public health emergency, the government has imposed a nationwide...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with