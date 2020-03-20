NBI tracing source of 'fake news' on COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation on Friday said it is tracking sources of false information on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being circulated on social media.

The bureau said it will especially look into “those reports that sow chaos and will lead to unrest and anarchy in the country.”

NBI Director Eric Distor ordered the cybercrime and digital forensics divisions and the Regional Operations Service to trace the source of fake information. The results of the investigation will be submitted to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

The new directive was prompted by an alleged statement from the US State Department warning of potential looting incidents in Luzon during its month-long lockdown.

“Director Distor said all these reports [are] baseless and totally untrue. He added that the US has clarified it releases information and advisories only through its official media platforms and website,” NBI said in a statement.

The bureau’s International Operations Division is gathering information for possible case build up and filing of cases against the perpetrators of “fake news.”

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine until April 12 in an unprecedented bid to arrest the spread of the contagion.

The Philippines has so far reported 217 cases of COVID-19, including 17 deaths. Only eight patients have recovered.