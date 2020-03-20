LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Shoppers stand apart as social distancing measures, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, while queueing outside a supermarket in Manila on March 17, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
NBI tracing source of 'fake news' on COVID-19
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation on Friday said it is tracking sources of false information on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being circulated on social media.

The bureau said it will especially look into “those reports that sow chaos and will lead to unrest and anarchy in the country.”

NBI Director Eric Distor ordered the cybercrime and digital forensics divisions and the Regional Operations Service to trace the source of fake information. The results of the investigation will be submitted to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

The new directive was prompted by an alleged statement from the US State Department warning of potential looting incidents in Luzon during its month-long lockdown.

“Director Distor said all these reports [are] baseless and totally untrue. He added that the US has clarified it releases information and advisories only through its official media platforms and website,” NBI said in a statement.

The bureau’s International Operations Division is gathering information for possible case build up and filing of cases against the perpetrators of “fake news.”

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine until April 12 in an unprecedented bid to arrest the spread of the contagion.

The Philippines has so far reported 217 cases of COVID-19, including 17 deaths. Only eight patients have recovered.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'We are very scared': With depleting resources, private hospitals appeal for designated COVID-19 facilities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
"If we do not put our act together, the prospect of healthcare delivery systems crashing down is imminent and real. It is...
Headlines
fbfb
National government calls the shots in a crisis, not LGUs — Duterte
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
(Updated) President Rodrigo Duterte in a public address on early Friday morning asserted the authority of the national government...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID test kits airlifted to Visayas, Mindanao
By Jaime Laude | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force has airlifted COVID-19 testing kits to the Visayas and Mindanao as efforts to contain the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
3 hours ago
Headlines
Departing foreigners flock to NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
Foreigners swarmed the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 departure area as early as 6 a.m. yesterday to catch...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Is this martial law? Lawyers' union answers questions on quarantine
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Neither the MMDA, PNP, nor AFP can impose curfews. They can only enforce valid curfews." According to the lawyers' group,...
Headlines
fbfb
Exclusive
Social distancing's victims: In a Luzon quarantine, the disabled are mostly forgotten
Measures to keep a deadly virus at bay ironically leave behind society's most vulnerable.
8 hours ago
Headlines
15 hours ago
60-day price freeze set
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
To prevent people from taking undue advantage of others during the public health emergency, the government has imposed a nationwide...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
BIR extends deadline for income tax return filing
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has extended the deadline for the filing of income tax returns for fiscal year 2019 to May...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Duterte declares unilateral ceasefire with Reds
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has formally declared a ceasefire with communist rebels to ensure the unhampered deployment of health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with