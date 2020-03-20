Doctors' group asks big businesses to provide protective gear for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine College of Physicians called on large businesses to help provide personal equipment for health workers who are in the forefront of the country’s fight against the new coronavirus.
Dr. Gina Nazareth, Philippine College of Physicians president, said the shortage of protective gear such as N95 and surgical masks, gloves, face shields as well as alcohol puts the lives of both the patients and health workers on the line.
Nazareth said big businesses and air transport carriers should collaborate to procure PPEs quickly.
“We urge our large businesses in the country to help us in this time of serious health crisis by providing resources for the procurement of PPEs for the protection of our frontline health workers,” she said.
The PCP president stressed that an adequate supply of protective gear is important in strengthening the health workforce.
“The current shortage in protective equipment leaves our frontline workers significantly more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Not only will this lead to a faster and wider transmission of the virus but this will also deplete our frontline health workers who have been tirelessly attending to our countrymen in need of urgent health treatment,” Nazareth said.
Several organizations and institutions have put up donation drives for medical supplies, food and other basic necessities
A total of 217 COVID-19 infections have been detected in the Philippines, with 17 deaths. An additional 380 people are considered patients under investigation.
A vast majority of the cases are in Luzon, prompting the government to place the main island under enhanced community quarantine. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital stops the admission of non-emergency cases to free wards and rooms after being designated as exclusive facilities for COVID-19 patients.
The DOH said the plans will be finalized within the day and more details will be released once the referral mechanism and rotation system have been worked out.
The National Bureau of Investigation deploys its various units to investigate the source of fake news, "especially those reports that sow chaos and will lead to unrest and anarchy in the country."
Different NBI units such as Cyber Crime Division, the Digital Forensic Division and other Investigative units, including the Regional Operations Service are directed to trace the source of fake news.
The bureau's International Operations Division is currently coordinating with its foreign counterpart to verify the accuracy of the statenent, NBI Director Eric Distor says.
DOH Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire assures the public that the health secretary is in good condition, Philstar.com's Franco Luna reports.
"We have regular communication with him through teleconference and phone calls," she says, though no updates are mentioned on the results of his tests.
"The president interacted with Duque. We have initial contact and second, third layer contacts and so on," she adds in Filipino.
Responding to private hospitals' appeal, Health Secretary Francisco Duque tells dzMM that he has ordered to designate a facility of the UP-Philippine General Hospital (Manila) and the Jose M. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Caloocan) as COVID-19-only hospitals.
