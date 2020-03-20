Doctors' group asks big businesses to provide protective gear for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine College of Physicians called on large businesses to help provide personal equipment for health workers who are in the forefront of the country’s fight against the new coronavirus.

Dr. Gina Nazareth, Philippine College of Physicians president, said the shortage of protective gear such as N95 and surgical masks, gloves, face shields as well as alcohol puts the lives of both the patients and health workers on the line.

Nazareth said big businesses and air transport carriers should collaborate to procure PPEs quickly.

“We urge our large businesses in the country to help us in this time of serious health crisis by providing resources for the procurement of PPEs for the protection of our frontline health workers,” she said.

The PCP president stressed that an adequate supply of protective gear is important in strengthening the health workforce.

“The current shortage in protective equipment leaves our frontline workers significantly more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Not only will this lead to a faster and wider transmission of the virus but this will also deplete our frontline health workers who have been tirelessly attending to our countrymen in need of urgent health treatment,” Nazareth said.

Several organizations and institutions have put up donation drives for medical supplies, food and other basic necessities

A total of 217 COVID-19 infections have been detected in the Philippines, with 17 deaths. An additional 380 people are considered patients under investigation.

A vast majority of the cases are in Luzon, prompting the government to place the main island under enhanced community quarantine. — Gaea Katreena Cabico