OFW is Macau's 15th COVID-19 case, region bans foreign workers

MANILA, Philippines — Macau recorded its 15th COVID-19 case in a Filipino worker who returned to the region after a vacation in the Philippines.
Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre said the case involves a 31-year-old Filipino male worker at a restaurant in a casino.
The worker was in the Philippines from January 27 to March 15 and arrived in Macau on March 16.
He went to the hospital a day later, March 17, complaining of toothache, fever and a rash.
He was then categorized as “a person with moderate risk of COVID-19 infection” and underwent a diagnosis test for the novel coronavirus disease, the center said in a statement posted on the government website.
On the afternoon of March 18, the results showed the male worker is positive for infection.
He is currently in isolation at Conde S. Januario Hospital.
The government also directed disinfection of the patient’s details. “Further details of the 15th patient’s travel history, and of those people that might be identified as having had close contact with him since his arrival in Macao, will be disclosed in a timely manner,” it added.
Macau closes borders to foreign workers
Following the confirmation of its 15th COVID-19 case, Macau also said it is prohibiting “non-resident workers from overseas countries” from entering the region starting midnight of March 19.
“The latest measure seeks to prevent further infection being imported to Macau and to protect the health of the Macau public,” the statement on the government portal read.
Earlier on Wednesday, March 18, Macau also recorded two other COVID-19 cases.
The 14th case involves 42-year-old female Indonesian, a relative of a non-worker registered with the Macao authorities. The 13th patient is a 20-year-old female resident of Macau who has been studying in the United Kingdom.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed OFWs and balikbayans to leave the country amid the month-long enhanced quarantine period in Luzon.
The Philippines recorded 202 COVID-19 infections in the country and 17 fatalities, as of March 18. Latest data from the Department of Health also showed that at least 121 overseas Filipinos have been infected by the virus. — Kristine Joy Patag
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Cainta, Rizal will distribute aid to public transportation drivers in the municipality affected by the suspension of transportation across Luzon.
In an advisory, Mayor Kit Nieto says tricycle drivers in Cainta should coordinate with their association presidents.
"Sa kanila ko idadaan ang tulong para tukoy ang mga pamilyang apektado ng pagkatigil ng inyong pasada," he says.
(I will course the aid through them so the families affected by the suspension of transportation will be easily identified)
Presidents of pedicab drivers', jeepney drivers' and UV Express drivers' associations should also get in touch with the municipal hall (0917-533-3121) for the distribution of aid, Nieto says.
Duty Free Philippines Corp. announces it has temporarily stopped its operations nationwide effective March 17, 2020 until further notice.
"This is in compliance to President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of 'enhanced community quarantine' over the entire Luzon, including Metro Manila," the company says.
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation says it has ordered the suspension of all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and its service providers for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
SunLife Philippines says some policyholders may have benefits related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In an advisory, SunLife said these beenfits are:
- A client insured under Sun First Aid, Sun First Aid Plus, or has an HIB rider attached to his plan* may avail of a daily hospitalization benefit in case he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is confined.
- Prioritized claim. While COVID-19 is not known to cause a critical illness (CI) and is proven to be responsive to treatment, if there is a claim that meets the definition of a covered CI and is caused by COVID-19, Sun Life will endeavor to prioritize this type of claim and will provide benefits in accordance with the policy contract provisions.
- Death benefit. Should the client pass away as a result of COVID-19, his beneficiary may be entitled to a death benefit provided he is insured under an eligible Sun Life insurance plan.
- It also says it has extended the grace period for premium payments to 91 days "or policies or pre-need plans with due dates falling between February 15 to May 31, 2020." Those who can afford to pay can do so online through bit.ly/empoweredsunlifer.
Those who need to submit documents for insurance claims may also do so electronically.
Quezon City is implementing stricter measures in the city, where 29 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded.
The city's disaster risk reduction and management chief Mike Marasigan says in a press briefing with Mayor Joy Belmonte that an "extreme enhanced community quarantine" will be implemented in some areas of Quezon City.
The city will consider the homes of confirmed COVID-19 cases as "hot zones" where residents will no longer be allowed to go out. Within 500 meters of the patient's home is a "warm zone" and will be subject to strict monitoring and surveillance for an area quarantine that will be blocked off by checkpoints.
Barangay chairpersons in barangays with two confirmed cases or more to heighten quarantine measures in their areas.
