DOH: Two more COVID-19 deaths, count now at 14

MANILA, Philippines — Novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) claimed two more lives on Tuesday night, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed, bringing the nation's death toll to 14.

According to the DOH, the two new deaths were the 126th patient, a 76-year-old Filipino male with Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease, and the 129th patient, a 67-year-old Filipino male with hypertension.

The former passed away at the Adventist Medical Center in Manila after experiencing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and severe pneumonia, while the latter died at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City after experiencing the same.

Both deaths follow the worldwide trend of older people over 60 being at a higher risk of getting severe COVID-19 disease, along with the pattern of critical cases being immunocompromised with existing health conditions, which have both been well-documented by the World Health Organization.

On Tuesday, the health department also confirmed community transmission of the new pathogen in the country, which means that confirmed cases no longer have clear links to each other.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity in the wake of the 45 new cases declared that day "despite government intervention."

There are 187 recorded cases of the virus in the Philippines with four recoveries as of press time.

Last Thursday, the chief executive also hoisted Code Red Sub Level 2 which placed Metro Manila under community quarantine, restricting travel and movement.

The first death claimed by the new virus outside of China, where it originated, was also in the Philippines. — Franco Luna