LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Droplets are seen from transparent mask of member of Philippine Army as he joins others implementing the community quarantine at MacArthur Highway at the boundary of Valenzuela and Bulacan on March 15, 2020
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
DOH: Two more COVID-19 deaths, count now at 14
(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 9:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) claimed two more lives on Tuesday night, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed, bringing the nation's death toll to 14.

According to the DOH, the two new deaths were the 126th patient, a 76-year-old Filipino male with Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease, and the 129th patient, a 67-year-old Filipino male with hypertension.

The former passed away at the Adventist Medical Center in Manila after experiencing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and severe pneumonia, while the latter died at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City after experiencing the same. 

Both deaths follow the worldwide trend of older people over 60 being at a higher risk of getting severe COVID-19 disease, along with the pattern of critical cases being immunocompromised with existing health conditions, which have both been well-documented by the World Health Organization. 

On Tuesday, the  health department also confirmed community transmission of the new pathogen in the country, which means that confirmed cases no longer have clear links to each other.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity in the wake of the 45 new cases declared that day "despite government intervention." 

There are 187 recorded cases of the virus in the Philippines with four recoveries as of press time.

Last Thursday, the chief executive also hoisted Code Red Sub Level 2 which placed Metro Manila under community quarantine, restricting travel and movement.

The first death claimed by the new virus outside of China, where it originated, was also in the Philippines. — Franco Luna

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte admin rolls out P27.1B war chest vs COVID-19
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Duterte administration’s economic team announced Monday night a much-awaited spending plan amounting to P27.1 billion...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
COVID-19 infections in Philippines now at 187
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The Philippines now has a total of 187 novel coronavirus infections on Tuesday after 45 more people tested positive,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms community transmission of COVID-19 in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that the novel coronavirus disease situation in the country has entered community...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(13th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
4 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Robredo calls for assistance, alternatives for vulnerable sectors amid quarantine
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Protect the vulnerable. I'm one with President Duterte's call to observe social distancing, but we cannot leave the poor...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOLE: Workers can use leave credits throughout quarantine
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Labor Secretary Bello said similar companies could "very well take care of their workers and employees for the duration of...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
LIST: Fundraisers, donation drives for frontliners fighting the outbreak
4 hours ago
Here is a running list of fundraisers and donation drives to support the frontliners and those in need.
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Philippines will have enough COVID-19 testing kits — Duque
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
The Department of Health is optimistic that the Philippines will have enough testing kits as it grapples with the rapidly...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
US pledges P139 million aid to Philippines for COVID-19 response
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The assistance aims to strengthen specimen transport system and laboratory capacity in the Philippines to accurately and rapidly...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with