Personnel from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the City Health Department train members of the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams from 19 barangays of District 4 how to wear personal protective equipment in Dona Imelda covered court in Quezon City on March 13, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike
(Philstar.com) - March 14, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines reported 34 new infections of the coronavirus diseas 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday, bringing the tally to 98 cases.

This is the most number of new cases announced by the Department of Health in a single day so far.

RELATED: COVID-19 infections in the Philippines rise to 64

The announcement came just a day before the start of the month-long implementation of community quarantine in Metro Manila, during which all land, air and sea travel to and from the area will be restricted in order to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

RELATED: Code Red Sublevel 2: Main measures taken to combat COVID-19 and their implications

Described by President Rodrigo Duterte himself as a “lockdown,” the quarantine to be enforced in the capital region between March 15 to April 14 may be lifted earlier or extended, subject to daily review.

RELATED: 'Is it a lockdown or a community quarantine?' Your questions about latest move vs COVID-19 answered

The highest Code Red Sublevel 2 was declared on Thursday by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases due to sustained community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

RELATED: Metro Manila on lockdown for 30 days as alarm heightens over COVID-19

