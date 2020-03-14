Philippines reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines reported 34 new infections of the coronavirus diseas 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday, bringing the tally to 98 cases.

This is the most number of new cases announced by the Department of Health in a single day so far.

The announcement came just a day before the start of the month-long implementation of community quarantine in Metro Manila, during which all land, air and sea travel to and from the area will be restricted in order to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Described by President Rodrigo Duterte himself as a “lockdown,” the quarantine to be enforced in the capital region between March 15 to April 14 may be lifted earlier or extended, subject to daily review.

The highest Code Red Sublevel 2 was declared on Thursday by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases due to sustained community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

