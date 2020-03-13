LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this March 11, 2020 photo, some tourists are taking photo in the colorful Boracay signage at the Caticlan Jetty Port.
Philstar.com/Rosette Adel
Duterte reschedules visit, meeting with Boracay tourism stakeholders
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 10:53am

BORACAY, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte moved his visit to Boracay to a later date, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said late Wednesday.

The visit which is a supposed meeting between the president and Boracay stakeholders was slated March 12. However, Panelo said it was postponed “in light of the recent developments and after careful review of the situation concerning the coronavirus disease in the country.

The Department of Tourism extended its appreciation to all the tourism stakeholders of Boracay and the Boracay Interagency Task Force who prepared for the planned visit of the president.

“The safety and well-being of tourists, tourism frontliners and citiziens remain the utmost priority of the DOT,” the tourism agency said in a statement.

“Tourism establishments, not only in Boracay Island, but in the different parts of the country are reminded to strictly implement the precautionary measures recommended by the Philippine Department of Health in light of the World Health Organization’s declaration that the COVID-19 is now a pandemic,” it added.

The tourism agency said that it would just make the announcement on the new schedule meeting of Duterte’s visit and meeting with tourism stakeholders once the information is made available to them.

Duterte has not yet visited Boracay since it reopened in October 2018.

Aside from meeting, the tourism stakeholders would “discuss ongoing and future steps to sustain and protect the gains during the island’s rehabilitation.” Duterte was also supposed to promote domestic tourism amid coronavirus outbreak.

Tourism Undersecretary Arthur Boncato said Boracay’s daily international tourists is “down to almost 1,000 or around 80% starting March. The island’s carrying capacity is 5,600.

“This time at the start of March that is really down to almost 1,000 that’s a some sort of decrease that it is real that is why we’re responding to it immediately,” Boncato said.

2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS BORACAY BORACAY CLOSURE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(8th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
14 hours ago
Headlines
Philippines widens travel ban on countries with local transmission
13 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte expanded the travel ban that previously covered only mainland China and South Korea's North Gyeongsang...
Headlines
fbfb
One-month community quarantine for Metro Manila
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
It’s no “lockdown,” officials said, but Metro Manila is being placed under a monthlong “community...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Public address of President Rodrigo Duterte on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
3 hours ago
So, nandiyan na ‘yan. It’s a serious one. It is true. Huwag ninyong maliitin. Do not minimize it, I said, but...
Headlines
fbfb
First local COVID-19 transmission case, wife among 3 new deaths in Philippines
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
All of the fatalities were pronounced dead less than a week after being announced as confirmed cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte reschedules visit, meeting with Boracay tourism stakeholders
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte moved his visit to Boracay to a later date, Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said late...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Binay: LGUs should look into using hostels as temporary quarantine facilities
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Binay said that LGUs “need to anticipate the unlikeliness of the situation,” noting that hospitals have limited...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
WHO declares COVID-19 outbreak a ‘pandemic’
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus disease 2019 as a pandemic “never before seen,” but...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Duterte undergoes testing for COVID
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
After a series of engagements that saw him mingling with individuals who may have come into contact with persons infected...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
3 more patients die – DOH
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Three more people afflicted with coronavirus disease 2019 have died, according to the Department of Health .
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with