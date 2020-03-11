LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
President Duterte skipped the reopening of the resort island in October 2018, saying he did not want much fanfare over the island’s rehabilitation
The STAR/Walter Bollozos, file
COVID-19 concerns cancel Duterte Boracay trip
(Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 11:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte's planned visit to Boracay will not be pushing through, the Palace said Wednesday, hours before the trip. 

The trip was called off "in light of the recent developments and after careful review of the situation concerning the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

"The visit of the president to the said island is moved to a later date," he also said.

The Department of Tourism earlier said the planned trip to Boracay would be followed by visits to major islands like Bohol and Cebu to show tourists and locals that "it is safe to travel around the Philippines."

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, who was in Boracay on Wednesday, said that the president was expected "to discuss ongoing and future steps to sustain and protect the gains during the island’s rehabilitation."

Duterte ordered the temporary closure of the island in April 2018 to pave way for its rehabilitation, saying the world famous resort island had become a cesspool.

The trip Thursday would have been the president's first visit to the island since it was reopened to tourists.

