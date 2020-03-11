PhilHealth to shoulder testing costs for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:42 p.m.) — Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Wednesday said that the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) would shoulder the testing costs for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in hospitals.

The insurance company would also carry hospital fees for quarantine and isolation, according to Nograles.

PhilHealth told Philstar.com in an online exchange that the benefit may be availed for admissions beginning January 30.

The insurance company also sent the following details:

Patients Under Investigation in levels 2-3 hospitals for quarantine/appropriate management can avail Isolation Package P14,000.00. P4,000 Referral Package for PUI patients for referral to higher level facility can be availed by referring hospitals.

The Referral Package for Patients Under Investigation (PUI) covers patients initially seen in lower level facility but needs referral to a higher level facility for quarantine. This package with a Case Rate amount of P4,000.00 can be availed of by the referring hospitals for the initial management, stabilization and transit of the patient to the referral hospital.

The Existing Case Rate Package such as (Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Pneumonia, Sepsis and Hemodialysis may be claimed instead of the Isolation Package based on the presentation and management during the course in the ward.

Nograles said that this was "so that the public need not to worry of the expenses that could be incurred by individuals seeking treatment."

In an earlier text message exchange, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told Philstar.com that patients were only tested "just 3x" per day.

Only “about 200 to 250 people” are getting tested a day at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Duque said.

BREAKING: Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says PhilHealth will shoulder the testing costs for COVID-19 in hospitals. pic.twitter.com/Bj7TFnhHme — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 11, 2020

"PUIs are isolated in hospitals and tested for COVID-19. If positive [they're] manage[d] accordingly until 2 negative tests are reached and then discharged with close monitoring," he added.

Once samples are taken from PUIs, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) runs confirmatory tests for traces of COVID-19. The Health department says these tests can take up to 48 hours.

Nograles also bared that PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales said the agency was already in the process of formalizing and operationalizing the measure.

Many have cast fear over the country's ability to detect new cases as they happen. On Tuesday, the country’s Food and Drug Administration gave a green light for a detection kit developed by the University of the Philippines National Institute of Health.

As of this writing, some 106,000 worldwide have been afflicted with the new virus.

“Given this, the last thing we want is for our citizens to worry about medical costs and expenses. Their only concern should be their well-being and the well-being of their families,” Nograles said. — Franco Luna with report from Prinz Magtulis

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 5003-5004 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.