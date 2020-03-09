NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A government worker disinfects a high school, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Manila on March 9, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Comelec suspends voter's registration March 10-31
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 5:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections is suspending voter’s registration starting March 10 due to rising threat of the novel coronavirus in the country.

“As a response to the growing threat to public health posed by #COVID19, #VoterReg2020 has been suspended by the Comelec until the 31st of March 2020,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez wrote in a tweet.

Shortly after the poll commission announced the suspension, the Philippines’ Health department announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total to 20 cases.

The voter registration is done at the office of election officer in any city or municipality. It started on January 20 and was supposed to run until September 30 next year.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines

Many municipalities and cities suspended classes, with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno extending the class suspension in all areas in the Philippine capital until March 15.

The Department of Health has raised Code Red sub-level 1 in the country, which means there is an anticipation of “possible sustained community transmission.”

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 922 declaring a state of public health emergency throughout the country amid the worsening scare surrounding the new virus. 

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS COVID-19 JAMES JIMENEZ NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
2 days ago
Headlines
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Healthcare groups earlier told Philstar.com that local transmission would make the situation much worse because of the worsening...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: COVID-19 patient in Quezon City among cases earlier confirmed
9 hours ago
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines stood at 10 Monday after the DOH reported four new ca...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 10 as DOH confirms 4 new patients
18 hours ago
(Update 2) Shortly before midnight on Monday, the Department of Health confirmed four additional cases suffering from the...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin's Twitter locked for tweeting activists are communists who should be shot
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
This means that Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. can still send direct messages to his followers but will not...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 minutes ago
DOH: Call to lock down capital over COVID-19 cases premature
By Alexis Romero | 6 minutes ago
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda has called for a weeklong lockdown of Metro Manila to contain the spread of COVID-19, saying the government...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
LIST: Places with travel restrictions on Philippines over coronavirus fears
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Roughly 110,000 individuals have been infected worldwide and nearly 3,800 have died from the virus that causes COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PSG to implement 'no touch' policy to protect Duterte from COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Durante also said on Monday that "large crowd gatherings with (President Duterte) as guest of honor and speaker shall be assessed...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Coronavirus cases in Philippines now at 20
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
After hitting a high of ten confirmed cases in the past two days, the number of novel coronavirus patients in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Senators seek SC ruling on need for concurrence in VFA withdrawal
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The senators also asked the SC to issue an order, by way of mandamus, compelling the respondents to “refer the Notice...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with