Comelec suspends voter's registration March 10-31

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections is suspending voter’s registration starting March 10 due to rising threat of the novel coronavirus in the country.

“As a response to the growing threat to public health posed by #COVID19, #VoterReg2020 has been suspended by the Comelec until the 31st of March 2020,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez wrote in a tweet.

Shortly after the poll commission announced the suspension, the Philippines’ Health department announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total to 20 cases.

IMPT ANNOUNCEMENT: As a response to the growing threat to public health posed by #COVID19, #VoterReg2020 has been suspended by the @COMELEC, until the 31st of March 2020. The suspension will take effect nationwide tomorrow. The public is advised to take all necessary precaution. — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) March 9, 2020

The voter registration is done at the office of election officer in any city or municipality. It started on January 20 and was supposed to run until September 30 next year.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines

Many municipalities and cities suspended classes, with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno extending the class suspension in all areas in the Philippine capital until March 15.

The Department of Health has raised Code Red sub-level 1 in the country, which means there is an anticipation of “possible sustained community transmission.”

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 922 declaring a state of public health emergency throughout the country amid the worsening scare surrounding the new virus.