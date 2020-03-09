PSG to implement 'no touch' policy to protect Duterte from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Security Group will implement a 'no touch' policy on people who will meet with or attend the events of President Rodrigo Duterte as a preventive measure against the 2019 coronavirus disease.

Col. Jesus Durante III, PSG commander, said the measure is meant to ensure the safety of the 74-year-old president and of his family.

"PSG will implement a no-touch policy between (President Duterte) and the public. Personalities who are expected to get near (President Duterte) during meetings and events will be thoroughly screened and tested for any illness or symptom related to COVID-19. These include PSG personnel, politicians, and other dignitaries," Durante said in a statement.

Durante said the PSG may also cancel Duterte's events that are expected to draw huge crowds.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Sunday that he does not expect the president's schedule to change because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"I don't think so because he has a lot of scheduled activities," the Palace spokesman said.

But Durante said on Monday that "large crowd gatherings with (President Duterte) as guest of honor and speaker shall be assessed and could be cancelled not only for his safety but also for the attendees."

"Likewise, all established health protocols and preventive measures are continuously in effect to all PSG personnel and the entire Malacañang Complex," he added.

Durante said the PSG and the Office of the President Events Management Cluster are observing the preventive measures based on the guidelines set by the Health department

"PSG Troopers ask for the public’s utmost understanding and cooperation," he said.

Panelo said Duterte, who often accommodates people who want to have photo opportunities with him, would follow the advice of the PSG. He also said there is no need to lock down Malacañang.

World Health Organization representative in the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe urged people who exhibit respiratory inspections to practice social distancing.

"Do not go to work, schools or crowded places if you have respiratory symptoms... This may not be COVID-19, but it is rational to follow the advice in view of the fact there is localized transmission of the virus," Abeyasinghe said.

"If you have contact with confirmed cases and have developed symptoms, you need to isolate yourself and inform your local health authorities," he added.