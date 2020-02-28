NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
A general view shows the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku pier cruise terminal in Yokohama on February 24, 2020.
AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi
DOH: 2 more repatriates from quarantined ship exhibit coronavirus symptoms
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 28, 2020 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two more repatriates from the Diamond Princess cruise ship are showing signs and symptoms of the potentially deadly coronavirus disease, the Department of Health said.

They were brought to a referral facility because they were experiencing sore throat, Health chief Francisco Duque III said Friday. 

This brings the number of symptomatic repatriates to five. 

Two of them had tested negative for COVID-19, while the remaining three are awaiting test results.

“While we are still waiting for their test results, we assure the public that our referral hospitals are well-equipped and prepared to handle COVID cases once they arise,” Health chief Francisco Duque III said.

Over 400 Filipinos—mostly crew members—were brought home Tuesday after hundreds of people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the waters of Yokohama in Japan tested positive for COVID-19. The repatriates are quarantined at the New Clark City in Tarlac. 

The vessel was one the largest coronavirus hotspot outside China, prompting criticisms on how Japanese authorities handled the outbreak. While passengers were confined to their cabins, many crew members were not isolated because they were needed to keep the ship running.

Four people who were hospitalized after being sick on board have died.

85 OFWs infected

Duque also said that 85 Filipinos based outside the Philippines have been infected with the new coronavirus.

Japan recorded the most number of infected Filipinos with 80 cases. Of the figure, 70 remain admitted in hospitals in Japan, while 10 have been already discharged.

The United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong have two cases each and Singapore with one case.

Around 10 million Filipinos work overseas and the money they send to the Philippines spurs local economy.

The Philippines has three confirmed cases of COVID-19—including the first fatality outside mainland China. The country’s first coronavirus patient was discharged from the hospital weeks ago, while the third confirmed case returned to China.

The situation appeared to be calming in China—the epicenter of the disease that emerged late last year. But the virus has reached every continent except Antarctica.

The illness killed more than 2,800 people and infected over 83,000 across the globe.

