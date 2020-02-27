NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
People wearing protective face masks walk through a market in the Wan Chai District of Hong Kong on Feb. 25, 2020.
AFP/Isaac Lawrence
Another domestic worker in Hong Kong infected with COVID-19
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino in Hong Kong tested positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus disease, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said Thursday.

This brings the number of Filipinos infected with COVID-19 in Hong Kong to two.

The 29-year-old domestic worker is “in good spirits” and recovered from fever, the Consulate said.

“She [said] that she is well taken care of but hospital visits are not allowed given that she is in isolation,” it said.

The first Filipino coronavirus patient in Hong Kong is scheduled to be released this week if her tests come out negative.

The Consulate added one Filipino—who is said to be “healthy and asymptomatic”—is set to de discharged Friday.

Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, a financial hub battered by months of political unrest and now a growing health crisis.

At least 80 people have tested positive for the virus in the city with two deaths.

There have been more than 82,100 infections and 2,800 deaths worldwide. — with report from News5

