A general view shows the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku pier cruise terminal in Yokohama on February 24, 2020.
AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi
2 repatriates from coronavirus-hit cruise ship test negative for the disease
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 28, 2020 - 10:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Two repatriates from the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested negative for coronavirus disease after showing symptoms of the potentially deadly virus, the Health department said Friday.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the agency is waiting for the test results of the third repatriate.

“All three are in stable condition,” Vergeire told GMA 7’s “Unang Hirit.”

The three are among the over 400 repatriates quarantined at the New Clark City in Tarlac. They were brought to a referral hospital in Central Luzon after exhibiting signs and symptoms of the illness.

The repatriates, mostly crew members of virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship, were brought home Tuesday after hundreds of people onboard the vessel tested positive for COVID-19.

Several of the passengers who were allowed to depart the ship after the 14-day quarantine period have since been diagnosed with the virus.

Four people who were hospitalized after being ill on board have died.

The Philippines has three confirmed cases of COVID-19—including the first fatality outside mainland China. The country’s first coronavirus patient was discharged from the hospital weeks ago, while the third confirmed case returned to China.

