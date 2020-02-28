NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Workers from the Korea Pest Control Association, wearing protective gear, spray disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus at a market in Seoul on February 24, 2020. South Korea reported 161 more coronavirus cases on February 24, taking the nationwide total to 763 and making it the world's largest total outside China.
AFP/Jung Yeon-je
Inter-agency task force OKs Korea travel ban
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 28, 2020 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — An inter-agency task force approved the resolution on temporary travel ban to South Korea amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the East Asian country on Friday morning.

In a resolution, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease imposed a temporary travel ban to Filipinos travelling to South Korea—except overseas Filipino workers, those studying and permanent residents of South Korea— amid the rising confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the East Asian country.

Returning or newly-hired OFWs are directed to execute a “Declaration” signifying their knowledge and understanding of risks involved.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra released a copy of the resolution to reporters. He stressed that the resolution is for "immediate implementation; i.e. today."

Under the resolution, passengers of any nationality—except Filipinos and their foreign spouse and children, permanent visa holders and diplomat visa holders—who are arriving from North Gyeongsang province are barred from entering the Philippines.

Those who have been to North Gyeongsang in the last 14 days, except those listed as excluded from the ban, will also be prohibited from entering the country.

The resolution is signed by members of the task force, representatives from the Departments of Health, Foreign Affairs, Interior and Local Government, Justice, Labor and Employment, Tourism, Transportation and Information and Communications Technology, Guevarra confirmed.

Cases in Korea

The IATF noted that on February 23, the South Korean government raised its highest alert level for COVID-19, following a significant rise of confirmed cases in the country.

As of morning of February 28, the South Korean government reported 256 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 2,022.

Daegu and Chaengdo are declared as “special care zones.” More than 90% of the new cases were in Daegu, the city epicenter of the outbreak in South Korea—and the neighboring North Gyeongsang province.

Flight suspension?

The resolution was signed two days after the Palace announced the travel ban.

The lack of guidelines from the government forced local airlines to put the matter in their own hands, with the Philippine Airlines turning away passengers with flight history to Daegu International Airport.

Cebu Pacific Air continued its service to passengers in the area, while AirAsia said Thursday that it is “[working] closely with government and airport authorities” for their compliance with the travel ban.

The Justice department said that Jeju Air and T-Way Air voluntarily suspended their Daegu to Cebu and Daegu to Kalibo flights as early as February 18.

The Immigration bureau has yet to reply to Philstar.com if they will impose additional guidelines to identify passenger who may have travelled to North Gyeongsang province by land to other airports in South Korea.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOUTH KOREA TRAVEL BAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Immigration reassigns NAIA personnel amid 'pastillas' bribery allegations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Morente also said that the transfer of units is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive “to revamp...
Headlines
fbfb
House leadership coup rumors spark word war
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
A word war erupted between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and speaker-in-waiting Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara backs franchise approval for ABS-CBN
By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday expressed support for the franchise renewal application of ABS-CBN Corp. after her father,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate approves 'monster' anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Only opposition lawmakers Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros voted against Senate Bill 1093, which seeks to amend certain...
Headlines
fbfb
Grateful TV network ‘humbled’ by Duterte acceptance of apology
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corp. yesterday expressed its gratitude to President Duterte for accepting the television network’s apology...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Cargo vessel from virus-hit China under probe for 'misrepresentation'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 minutes ago
The Panama-flagged MV Harmony 6 arrived in Changzhou, China on February 13 and left on February 18. The cargo ship arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Purisima acquitted of perjury over alleged SALN misdeclaration
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The Sandiganbayan has acquitted former Philippine National Police Chief Alan Purisima of perjury charges filed over his alleged...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte declares second week of February for 'National Hazing Prevention Week'
3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte declared the second week of February as “National Hazing Prevention Week,” stressing...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Anti-terror bill to restrict civil liberties in the name of security — watchdog
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Voting 19-2, the Senate approved on third and final reading Wednesday Senate Bill 1093 or the proposed Anti-Terror Act of...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Duterte bans use of vape, e-cigarettes in public places
4 hours ago
Under the EO, vaping is prohibited “within enclosed public places and public conveyances...except in Designated Smoking/Vaping...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with