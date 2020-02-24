NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
News5
PNP chief: 'Ouster attempts' have no support, will not prosper
(Philstar.com) - February 24, 2020 - 11:54am

Manila, Philippines — Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, Philippine National Police chief, says no attempts to unseat President Rodrigo Duterte, claiming ouster attempts are expected during the anniversary of the 1986 People Power revolution.

Gamboa said opposition groups do not have the support to do that.

"That was always the case whenever the anniversary of EDSA People Power Revolution drew near — they try to oust. Did anything happen?," Gamboa said in Filipino.

"You know, it’s a democratic country that's why things like this come up. That's what they do when it comes to their dissatisfaction with the government's performance."

Gamboa's reaction came after about a hundred protesters trooped the People Power Monument in Quezon City to show their displeasure at the president, with some bringing placards saying "Duterte resign now." The groups criticized the Duterte administration for policies that they said favor China.
 
Malacañang brushed off the small protest, saying the low turnout show efforts to unseat Duterte is just "wishful thinking."

But even with the low attendance, Abad insised that they were able to convince people regarding Duterte's handling of various issues the country's facing.

"We opened their eyes that China is silently invading the country without firing a single shot," Koalisyon Kontra Tsina's Rey Abad said.  — Philstar.com intern Gabrielle Ann Gabriel

EDSA PEOPLE POWER OUSTER PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RODRIGO DUTERTE
